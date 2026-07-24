Temporary Closure at Sand Harbor State Park on August 19, 2026

July 23, 2026

Sand Harbor State Park will be temporarily closed to the public on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, to accommodate the 30th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit.

The park will be closed until 1:00 p.m., after which it will reopen to first-come, first-serve. Day-use reservations will not be available for August 19, and visitors will not be permitted to enter the park until it reopens at 1:00 p.m.

The annual Lake Tahoe Summit brings together federal, state, Tribal, and local leaders, scientists, conservation organizations, and community members to discuss the continued protection and restoration of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since its inception in 1997, the Summit has served as an important forum for advancing environmental stewardship, improving water quality, reducing wildfire risk, and strengthening partnerships dedicated to preserving Lake Tahoe for future generations.

Visitors with questions or concerns regarding the Tahoe Summit may contact info@tahoesummit.org or visit TahoeSummit.org for additional event information.