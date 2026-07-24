Construction Begins at Van Sickle Bi-State Park

July 23, 2026

As construction begins on several park improvement projects at Van Sickle Bi-State Park, the Nevada Division of State Parks will temporarily limit public access. The main park road will be closed after the California day-use area, making the state line monument, Nevada day-use area, and Nevada parking lot inaccessible throughout construction.

The California side of the park will remain on normal operating hours during the project. Visitors can continue to access the park and the Tahoe Rim Trail from the California day-use area; however, be prepared for limited parking access

The improvement projects include the construction of a new park maintenance facility, staff housing, and future enhancements to public access. The new maintenance facility will strengthen Nevada State Parks' ability to maintain trails, park infrastructure, and visitor amenities while supporting long-term stewardship and sustainable recreation within the Tahoe Basin. The project also serves as the first step of additional planned improvements for Van Sickle Bi-State Park.

During construction, all trails on the Nevada side west of the Vista Spur Viewpoint will remain closed. Access between the Nevada state line and the Tahoe Rim Trail will not be available. Visitors wishing to reach the Tahoe Rim Trail should use trailheads accessible from the California side of the park.

Visitors are reminded that entering construction zones or using closed trails is strictly prohibited. Access for emergency personnel will be maintained throughout the project.

Construction is anticipated to continue through Fall 2027. Additional updates will be shared as work progresses.