North Carolina Seeing Increase in Cyclosporiasis Cases

Carolina del Norte ve un aumento en los casos de ciclosporosis — Versión en español abajo PRESS RELEASE — North Carolina is among dozens of states across the United States experiencing an increase in cyclosporiasis cases. From May 1 to July 14, 2026, 307 cases of cyclosporiasis and 13 hospitalizations have been reported in North Carolina. Case counts will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. North Carolina has experienced a consistent level of cyclospora cases from 2024 to 2026, with 2024 marking an uptick in cases from years prior. Although a single product has not been identified as the source of the cases in North Carolina, NCDHHS is working with local partners to keep North Carolinians informed.

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