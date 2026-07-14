Pender County Register of Deeds, Tax Office Relocate Following Water Damage

Following heavy rain and resulting water damage Sunday night, the Pender County Register of Deeds and Tax Office have relocated from the Howard Holly Building to the former Health Department building at 803 South Walker Street in Burgaw. The move was necessary to protect County staff and to allow our team to continue serving the public without interruption.

E-recording, tax bill payments, and appeals services remained available through the day yesterday, and will continue at the new location. Staff are working throughout the day to bring the new space fully operational, and residents needing in-person assistance are encouraged to call ahead to confirm service availability before visiting.

“I’m grateful for how quickly our Register of Deeds, Tax Office, Facilities, and IT staff have adapted to get these services back up and running, and for the patience residents have shown while we’ve worked through this transition,” said County Manager Colby W. Sawyer. “These are essential functions for the public, and our team has stayed focused on making sure that didn’t change, even while working out of a new building.”

The County expects most, if not all, services to be fully restored at the new location by the end of the day Wednesday, July 15.

In the coming days, the County will begin a full assessment of the Howard Holly Building to determine the extent of the damage and the scope of any repairs needed. That assessment will inform a decision, expected in the coming weeks, on the long-term location of the Register of Deeds and Tax Office.

The County appreciates the public’s patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.