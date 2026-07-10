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Reminder: NC DEQ to Hold Hearing on Castle Hayne Quarry Expansion

The NC DEQ Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on July 14 to accept public comments on water quality impacts from Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s proposed expansion of a limestone quarry in Castle Hayne, New Hanover County.

Home Posted on July 09, 2026

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Reminder: NC DEQ to Hold Hearing on Castle Hayne Quarry Expansion

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