Reminder: NC DEQ to Hold Hearing on Castle Hayne Quarry Expansion

The NC DEQ Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on July 14 to accept public comments on water quality impacts from Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s proposed expansion of a limestone quarry in Castle Hayne, New Hanover County. Home Posted on July 09, 2026

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