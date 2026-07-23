NEWS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

COUNTY ROUTE 64 ROAD PROJECT

The County Route 64 road project is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, 2026. Approximately 2 miles of road construction on CR64 will take place between Commerce Center Road and the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad (west of Wells Lane). Road construction will last a few weeks. The road will remain open with intermittent lane closures.

As always, please drive carefully through work zones, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Christopher J. Moss

County Executive