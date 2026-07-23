Chemung County Clerk’s Office Announces Temporary Service Interruptions for Upgrade

NEWS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

Chemung County Clerk’s Office Announces Temporary Service Interruptions for Land Records System Upgrade

Chemung County Clerk Linda Forrest has announced temporary service interruptions as the County Clerk’s Office transitions from its current land records system to a new digital system. The new system is scheduled to take effect Monday, August 3, 2026

The following service changes will be in place during the transition:

Beginning at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 30 , the Clerk’s Office will stop processing land records transactions.

, the Clerk’s Office will stop processing land records transactions. On Friday, July 31 , the office will remain open to the public for access to existing records, but no transactions will be processed.

, the office will remain open to the public for access to existing records, but no transactions will be processed. On Monday, August 3 , the Clerk’s Office will be closed for all land records transactions and public access to records while the new system is implemented.

, the Clerk’s Office will be closed for all land records transactions and public access to records while the new system is implemented. Normal office operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, August 4 .

. The Clerk’s Office will also stop accepting credit card payments at the close of business on Tuesday, July 28. Credit card transactions will resume when the office reopens on Tuesday, August 4.

Anyone calling the Clerk’s Office to make a payment by telephone during this period will be asked to call back on or after August 4. Residents, attorneys, title companies, financial institutions, and other customers who anticipate needing land records services are encouraged to plan accordingly and complete time-sensitive transactions before the service interruptions begin. The temporary closures and payment restrictions are necessary to allow staff to complete the transition and prepare the new digital land records system for public use.

For additional information, contact the Chemung County Clerk’s Office at 607-737-2920.