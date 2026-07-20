News Release - Bridge Closure CR 64 over Sing Sing Creek
NEWS RELEASE
July 20, 2026
According to the Chemung County Department of Public Works, the bridge on County Route 64 over Sing Sing Creek will be closed later today to begin superstructure replacement. VMS signs have been out notifying the public for a couple of weeks. There is a signed detour. The goal is to have the bridge opened before school starts in the fall.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Chemung County Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.
Christopher J. Moss
Chemung County Executive
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