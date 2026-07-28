DevOps Midwest Returns Sept. 16 With Speakers From Atlassian, Google Cloud, and Datadog

DevOps Midwest conference logo Software executives networking at DevOps Midwest

One-day conference at Webster University brings technical practitioners together for hands-on sessions on AI, CI/CD, Kubernetes, and software delivery

We built DevOps Midwest to be genuinely valuable for our technical community. There’s enough hands-on learning packed into the conference to make it easy to justify the time away from work for a day.” — Calvin Horrell, General Manager, Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services will host DevOps Midwest on September 16, 2026, at Webster University in St. Louis. Billed as “a tech conference for technical people,” the one-day event brings together developers, architects, and technical leaders for a full day of practitioner-led sessions, with speakers from organizations including Atlassian, Google Cloud, and Datadog.Wayne Brown, Senior Partner Solutions Architect at Atlassian, will deliver the keynote address. Brown brings more than two decades of enterprise IT experience at companies including Oracle, AppDynamics, and Atlassian. The lineup also features Rohit Mishra, a cloud solutions architect at Google Cloud, on running large language models on Kubernetes, and Tara Schofield, a technical advocate at Datadog, on agent skills for cloud operations. Additional sessions cover AI-assisted coding pilots, testing strategies for AI-enabled systems, compliance-native CI/CD pipelines, software supply chain security, and measuring software delivery with the data teams already have. Several sessions include live coding and live demos.Atlassian is sponsoring the 2026 conference. “Atlassian’s sponsorship says a lot about what this event has become,” said Elizabeth Wheeler, VP of Partner Solutions at Sketch. “When a global software company puts its name behind a regional conference, that signals real credibility. I'm especially excited for the St. Louis development and DevOps community to see Atlassian Software Collection, which provides way more visibility into how AI is working within the software development lifecycle.”“Several of this year’s talks are about modernizing the software development lifecycle, and AI runs through nearly all of them,” said Tyler Dougherty, VP of Business Development at Sketch. “That reflects where our clients are headed. Clients count on Sketch when they need the expertise of a leading custom AI firm , and this conference puts that expertise on stage.”“We built DevOps Midwest to be genuinely valuable for our technical community,” said Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch. “There’s enough hands-on learning packed into the conference to make it easy to justify the time away from work for a day.”Early bird tickets are $149 through August 17, 2026, and $199 afterward. Registration, speaker bios, and session details are available at sketchdev.io/devopsmidwest . A limited number of group tickets are available by contacting devopsmidwest@sketchdev.io.###About Sketch Development ServicesSketch Development Services helps organizations build the right AI-enabled custom software, and the teams to run it. The 100% US-based custom software development and AI consulting firm turns its clients' custom technology into a competitive advantage through AI-enabled software development, software delivery consulting, AWS cloud services, and Atlassian consulting and training. Sketch is an AWS Select Tier Partner and an Atlassian Solutions Partner and Training Partner. The firm is known for delivering working software every two weeks with no change orders. Sketch also hosts community events for the St. Louis technology ecosystem, including DevOps Midwest and AI Tinkerers St. Louis. Learn more at sketchdev.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.