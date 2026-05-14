“Pitch, Sketch, Launch” Named Finalist for Two Independent Book Awards

Amazon best seller from Sketch Development Services CEO John Krewson recognized by the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the Eric Hoffer Book Award

Being recognized by two of the most respected independent book awards validates that the ideas in the book are resonating well beyond the software industry.” — John Krewson, Author, "Pitch, Sketch, Launch"

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Pitch, Sketch, Launch: What Sketch Comedy Can Teach Us About Product Development” has been named a finalist for both the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the Eric Hoffer Book Award in the nonfiction category. The book, written by John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services, with comedy writer Rob Kutner, was released in June 2025 and reached Amazon’s best seller list within weeks of its launch.The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest international awards program for independent authors and publishers. It is presented by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group and recognizes the most exceptional independently published books. The Eric Hoffer Book Award, named for the American philosopher, is one of the largest international book awards for small and independent presses. It recognizes excellence in publishing with a grand prize and honors across multiple categories, including the First Horizon Award for debut authors.“Pitch, Sketch, Launch” draws on Krewson’s 25 years in software development and his background in professional acting, including time performing on Saturday Night Live. The book makes the case that the creative methods used by sketch comedy troupes for decades can be applied directly to business leadership. It provides a practical framework for leaders who want to build more collaborative, innovative teams.“I wrote this book with the goal of giving leaders a practical, proven approach to building better teams and products. Being recognized by two of the most respected independent book awards validates that the ideas in the book are resonating well beyond the software industry,” said Krewson. “The principles behind sketch comedy have been producing results under impossible deadlines for 50 years, and our sketch-inspired innovation training offerings have been improving business outcomes for over a decade. We’re grateful to see that message gaining wider recognition.”The book has received praise from leaders at major organizations. Cindy Hembrock, Vice President of Product Management at Mastercard, noted that Krewson challenges both traditional thinking and “fluff” while outlining a new pattern for success. Julia Pitlyk, Director of Marketing Technology at Nestle Health Science, wrote that the book offers a completely new perspective on how product teams work, think, and engage. Ghan Mehta, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Integris Health, called the book a breath of fresh air for anyone navigating creativity, teamwork, and innovation in the business world.Krewson leads corporate innovation training programs through Sketch Development Services, where the same principles covered in the book are applied to Fortune 500 teams. The company’s creative leadership training programs help organizations break through rigid processes and build teams that deliver better results.“Pitch, Sketch, Launch” is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. More information about the book, including a free first chapter, is available on the “Pitch, Sketch, Launch” page of Sketch’s website ###ABOUT SKETCH DEVELOPMENT SERVICESSketch Development Services is a 100% US-based custom software development and consulting firm headquartered in Webster Groves, Missouri. The company specializes in AI-enabled software development, AWS cloud services, AI adoption consulting , Atlassian implementation, and software delivery consulting. Sketch holds AWS Select Tier Partner status and is an Atlassian Solutions Partner. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises, SMBs, and funded startups with a focus on delivering working software every two weeks.ABOUT "PITCH, SKETCH, LAUNCH"“Pitch, Sketch, Launch: What Sketch Comedy Can Teach Us About Creating, Collaborating, and Building Products” is the debut book from John Krewson and Rob Kutner. An Amazon #1 Best Seller in two categories, the book applies principles from sketch comedy to product development and team leadership. It is written for leaders, product managers, developers, and anyone responsible for turning ideas into products.

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