Sketch logo John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch Tom Popomaronis Includes Sketch on His List of the Best AI companies.

Firm updates logo, website, and positioning as it guides companies through AI adoption alongside custom software development and cloud optimization

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a 100% US-based custom software development and AI consulting firm, today announced a refreshed brand identity and website that reflect the company's expanded focus on guiding enterprises through AI adoption. The update includes a modernized logo, new brand colors, and refined positioning, all live now at sketchdev.io.The soft refresh marks an evolution more than a departure. Sketch continues to do what it has done for more than a decade: help organizations build the right custom software and the teams to use it. What has changed is the technology landscape itself. As AI reshapes how enterprises build, deploy, and operate software, Sketch has expanded its practice to help clients adopt AI with the same disciplined delivery approach the firm applies to custom software development, cloud optimization, and organizational consulting.“Sketch was built on a simple idea: technology should be a competitive advantage, not a cost center,” said John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services. “The technology has changed, but the idea hasn’t. AI is the biggest shift we've seen in our decade of doing this work, and our refreshed brand reflects our commitment to guiding companies through it with the same honesty and delivery discipline we've always brought to custom software.”Sketch's AI practice helps enterprises move from experimentation to production, spanning AI strategy, custom AI-enabled software development, and adoption guidance for teams integrating AI into their daily workflows. The firm pairs these capabilities with its established service lines, including AWS cloud services, Atlassian consulting, and agile delivery coaching.The emphasis on innovation is consistent with Krewson’s book, “ Pitch, Sketch, Launch ,” which received several accolades and became an Amazon Best-Seller. Sketch’s feedback-driven approach to rapid iteration comes from an unlikely source: Saturday Night Live and other sketch comedy troupes. The process breaks intimidating ideas into manageable changes.“Most companies have plenty of AI ideas, but struggle with AI adoption,” said Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch Development Services. “The gap between a promising demo and a tool people actually use every day is where projects stall. Our job is to close that gap by building the right tools for the teams that will benefit from using them. The new brand makes that promise explicit.”The refreshed website organizes Sketch's offerings around the outcomes enterprise technology leaders care about: faster speed to market, predictable delivery, and adaptability. The brand update’s timing coincides with Sketch being awarded as a leading custom AI company in the United States.###About Sketch Development ServicesSketch Development Services is a boutique, 100% US-based custom software development and AI consulting firm headquartered in the Webster Groves neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 2015 by John Krewson, Sketch helps enterprises turn custom technology into a competitive advantage through AI development and consulting, custom software development, AWS cloud services, Atlassian consulting, and agile delivery coaching. Sketch is an AWS Select Tier Partner and an Atlassian Solutions Partner serving enterprise and regulated SMB clients in insurance, healthcare, financial services, and the federal government. The firm is known for its no-change-orders policy and biweekly delivery cadence.

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