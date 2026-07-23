Hardin County Emergency Services Strategic Plan 2026-2030

Hardin County Emergency Services System Evaluation – Summary The Hardin County Emergency Services System Evaluation, conducted by Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI), provides an independent assessment of the county's emergency services infrastructure, governance, staffing, financial resources, deployment strategies, and service delivery. The evaluation identifies current strengths while highlighting opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness through strategic planning and capital investment. Key recommendations include developing a long-term Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), increasing staffing at critical stations during peak demand periods, establishing additional leadership positions, implementing a countywide NFIRS-compliant records management system, optimizing computer-aided dispatch (CAD), monitoring EMS performance indicators, expanding ambulance transport capacity, evaluating sustainable funding models, and improving fire apparatus staffing. The report presents phased recommendations spanning immediate (2025–2026), mid-term (2027–2030), and long-term (2030+) initiatives to create a sustainable, data-driven emergency services system that meets future operational demands while improving public safety outcomes throughout Hardin County.

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