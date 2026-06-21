Independence Day
Date:
July 3, 2026
2026-07-03T08:00:00
Address:
Hardin, KY 42701
Hardin County Government Offices will be Closed in observance of the 4th of July Holiday.
“Hardin County Personnel Policies and Handbook”, Chapter 5, Section XIV states Hardin County Government will follow the same holiday schedule as the State observes (KRS l 8A.190).
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