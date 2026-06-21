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Independence Day

Date:

July 3, 2026

2026-07-03T08:00:00

Address:

Hardin, KY 42701

Hardin County Government Offices will be Closed in observance of the 4th of July Holiday.


“Hardin County Personnel Policies and Handbook”, Chapter 5, Section XIV states Hardin County Government will follow the same holiday schedule as the State observes (KRS l 8A.190).

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Independence Day

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