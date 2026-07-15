Treasury Unclaimed Property team coming to Hardin County

Hardin County residents — you may have money waiting for you.

The Kentucky State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property team will be in Elizabethtown on Friday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hardin County Government Center to help residents search for unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, utility deposits, and other funds belonging to Kentuckians.

Treasury staff will be on-site to help search the state database, answer questions, and assist residents with filing claims. The process is free, quick, and secure.

Hardin County Government Building – 3rd Floor Conference Room

150 North Provident Way ,Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Friday, July 24 @ 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hardin County residents currently have more than $11.3 million in unclaimed property still waiting to be claimed.

If you’ve never checked before, this is a great opportunity to see if the Commonwealth is holding money that belongs to you. You can also search anytime at treasury.ky.gov.