The Barnstable County Commissioners are Going to Harwich

Published on: July 23, 2026

Each month, the Barnstable County Commissioners hold a meeting in a different Cape Cod community to bring county government closer to the people it serves, hear directly from residents and local leaders, and highlight regional issues affecting our towns.

Join us on Thursday, July 30, in Harwich at 10:00 am for a meeting featuring updates on:

➤Food Insecurity on Cape Cod – Regional efforts to improve food access and support residents facing hunger.

➤Harwich Hazard Mitigation Plan – Planning efforts to reduce risks from storms, flooding, and other natural hazards.

➤AmeriCorps Cape Cod in Harwich – A recap of this year’s projects and community impact in the Town of Harwich.

➤2026 Final Local Aid Report – An update on state and county funding that supports local communities.

Can’t attend in person? Watch the meeting live on the Barnstable County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@BarnstableCountyVideo

The full agenda and meeting materials will be posted at least 48 hours in advance on the Barnstable County Meeting Center calendar: https://www.capecod.gov/meeting-center.

We hope to see you in Harwich—or online.