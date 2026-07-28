Reminder: County Commissioners to Meet in Harwich; Agenda Includes Local Aid Report, Food Insecurity, and Hazard Mitigation

Published on: July 28, 2026

The Barnstable County Commissioners will hold their next off-site meeting on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the Donn B. Griffin Room at Harwich Town Hall. The Commissioners hold their second meeting each month in communities across Cape Cod to bring County government directly to residents and provide additional opportunities for public engagement.

The meeting will begin with a Town of Harwich update and discussion with the Town Manager and members of the Select Board. Commissioners will also receive presentations on the 2026 Final Local Aid Report, a regional food insecurity update from Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, and the Harwich Hazard Mitigation Plan, including efforts to reduce risks from storms, flooding, and other natural hazards.

Additional business includes consideration of grant agreements supporting Children’s Cove, youth and young adult homelessness initiatives, climate resilience projects, and other County business, along with contract amendments, appointments, and other consent agenda items.

Residents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be held in person and streamed live on the Barnstable County YouTube Channel , the Barnstable County website , and the Town of Harwich livestream.

WHEN

Thursday, July 30, 2026

10:00 a.m. WHERE

Donn B. Griffin Room Harwich Town Hall 732 Main Street, Harwich.

The full meeting agenda is available at www.capecod.gov/meetings .

Residents who are unable to attend are encouraged to share comments or questions with the Board of Regional Commissioners by emailing [email protected] .

About Barnstable County Regional Government of Cape Cod