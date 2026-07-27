KOTI Community Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Reinforcing Commitment to Accessibility

KOTI's renewed Certified Autism Center™ designation continues to support Traverse City's status as a Certified Autism Destination™.

By renewing our certification, our team stays fully trained to support families with autism, giving them the peace of mind they deserve to simply relax and enjoy the beauty of Grand Traverse.” — Sam Kelly, general manager at KOTI Community

WILLIAMSBURG, MI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOTI Community renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reinforcing its ongoing commitment to creating welcoming and inclusive experiences for all guests, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. First certified in 2024, KOTI Community maintains the designation by ensuring that at least 80% of guest-facing staff complete updated autism-specific training and certification, equipping them with the latest best practices for supporting autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

"KOTI means 'home' in Finnish, and we believe a true home should be a sanctuary for everyone,” says Sam Kelly, general manager at KOTI Community. “We are incredibly proud to announce the renewal of our Certified Autism Center™ designation. The clean lines, natural light, and quiet creekside setting of our cabins naturally offer a calming, sensory-friendly environment. By renewing our certification, our team stays fully trained to support families with autism, giving them the peace of mind they deserve to simply relax and enjoy the beauty of Grand Traverse."

Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results. It fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

“By renewing the Certified Autism Center™ designation, KOTI Community continues to demonstrate its dedication to accessibility and to ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel supported during every visit,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman.

KOTI Community's newest cabin has been designed with accessibility in mind, featuring a thoughtful stepless transition that offers direct access to the spacious back deck and parking area. Whether accommodating strollers, supporting mobility needs, or providing a safer, more predictable layout for children, this seamless design makes accessing and enjoying the outdoors effortless.

KOTI’s renewed Certified Autism Center™ designation continues to support Traverse City's Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation, an initiative championed by Traverse City Tourism. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, KOTI Community is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About KOTI Community

The KOTI community is located just outside of Traverse City, making it an ideal basecamp for those looking to enjoy an easy jump to downtown’s restaurants and boutiques from a peaceful perch in the countryside. The Nordic dwellings look striking against a forested backdrop that allows you to feel at one with nature. When the snow begins to fall, don’t be surprised if you feel as though you’ve been transported to a Nordic country—the Scandi vibes and minimalist luxury are spot on.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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