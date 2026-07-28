Palace Dubai Creek Harbour Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Strengthening Inclusive Hospitality in Dubai

Attaining Certified Autism Center™ status underscores our ongoing commitment to inclusive excellence, ensuring that families can travel with confidence.” — Palace Dubai Creek Harbour Team

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Palace Dubai Creek Harbour has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This achievement recognizes the hotel’s commitment to strengthening accessibility, advancing staff training, and creating a more informed and supportive hospitality environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“At Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, we recognise that genuine hospitality is defined by the ability to anticipate and meet the needs of every guest with care and understanding. Attaining Certified Autism Center™ status underscores our ongoing commitment to inclusive excellence, ensuring that families can travel with confidence in the knowledge that they will be welcomed with empathy, professionalism and thoughtful support. This achievement reflects our continued alignment with Dubai's vision for a more inclusive future, one in which every guest is empowered to experience meaningful and memorable moments,” says Leadership Team at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour.

As part of the certification process, at least 80% of Palace Dubai Creek Harbour staff completed autism and sensory-sensitivity training through IBCCES. The certification process also included an onsite review conducted by IBCCES to assess key guest areas and provide recommendations that support a more accessible and sensory-inclusive experience. Together, the training and onsite review help ensure staff are better prepared to support guests across different touchpoints during their stay.

Through the CAC designation, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour continues to support a more inclusive guest experience for autistic guests, sensory-sensitive individuals, and their families. The training provides team members with practical strategies to better understand autism and sensory sensitivities, communicate with patience and respect, and provide thoughtful support based on individual guest needs.

The designation also supports the hotel’s focus on creating a more comfortable guest journey, including arrival, check-in, guest services, accommodations, dining, and other on-property experiences. By applying autism-informed practices throughout the guest journey, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour aims to help families feel more welcomed, understood, and supported during their stay.

“We are proud to recognize Palace Dubai Creek Harbour as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to staff training, accessibility, and the onsite review process reflects the meaningful steps hospitality organizations can take to help autistic individuals and sensory-sensitive guests feel more welcomed and supported.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Hotels + Resorts, the flagship luxury brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, redefines premium hospitality with guest experiences across key destinations. With 11 properties across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Turkey, comprising 3,166 keys, Address is located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Each property reflects its surroundings, combining architecture, interiors, and amenities for modern business and leisure travelers. Address also extends its offerings with branded residences and villa communities, providing amenities that support everyday living.

Address Hotels + Resorts offers diverse dining experiences, from world cuisine to authentic regional flavours, with venues designed to complement each property’s style. Staying true to its tagline, “Where Life Happens,” Address creates spaces that support connection, relaxation, and memorable moments. Through the U By Emaar loyalty programme, guests can access personalised rewards and exclusive experiences.

For more information, visit addresshotels.com and follow the brand on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties, is headquartered in Dubai and oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The group’s portfolio includes luxury and lifestyle brands such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering hospitality experiences that combine service with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand.

In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality for modern travelers. Emaar Hospitality Group also manages leisure assets including golf courses, polo and equestrian venues, marinas, lifestyle dining destinations, and wellness offerings.

Through its U By Emaar loyalty programme, the group provides personalised rewards and experiences. For more information, visit emaarhospitality.com.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



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