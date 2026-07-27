Jumeirah Oasis Village Becomes 1st Employee Housing Community in Hospitality to Earn Certified Autism Center™Designation

Jumeirah Oasis Village Becomes First Employee Housing Community in the Hospitality Sector to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumeirah Oasis Village has officially been designated a Certified Autism Centre™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), making it the first employee housing community in the hospitality sector to receive this recognition. The designation is awarded to organisations that complete autism-specific training and certification, ensuring staff have the knowledge and tools to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Home to over 4,000 colleagues from the Jumeirah Hotel Group, Jumeirah Oasis Village’s achievement aligns with the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) People of Determination (POD) Accessibility Programme, which supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the most accessible city in the world and welcoming over 1 billion POD globally.

More than 90 percent of the front-facing team members at Oasis Village have completed autism awareness certification through Dubai Way, an online training platform developed by the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). This milestone reflects the community’s people-first approach and its commitment to ensuring that every colleague and guest feels understood, respected and welcomed.

As a modern, well-managed staff accommodation complex, Jumeirah Oasis Village offers a safe, comfortable and community-focused environment for thousands of hospitality professionals. Facilities include colleague restaurants, indoor and outdoor leisure zones, a community pool, ladies-only pool, gyms, sports courts, TV lounges, game rooms, 24/7 coffee shops, salons and a supermarket. Residents also benefit from 24/7 on-site medical services, prayer rooms, centralised laundry, regular shuttle transport to Jumeirah properties, and extensive security.

Accessibility is a core priority, with wheelchair-accessible entrances and pathways, clear directional signage, and inclusive community spaces designed to meet the needs of POD.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Jumeirah Oasis Village is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

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About Jumeirah Oasis Village

Located in Dubai, Jumeirah Oasis Village is a dedicated staff accommodation facility for Jumeirah, housing over 4,000 employees. The community offers a range of high-quality amenities to promote wellbeing, comfort, and a sense of belonging, including leisure facilities, dining services, medical support, and social spaces. Built with sustainability and inclusivity in mind, the property aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming the Most Accessible City in the World and reflects Jumeirah’s commitment to providing exceptional care for the people behind its world-class hospitality services.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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