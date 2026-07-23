Baxter Beach Shoreline Restoration Project Underway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of the Village of Baxter Estates' Baxter Beach Shoreline Restoration Project, made possible through the Governor's $7.7 million investment announced in 2024. The project will restore the eroded shoreline along Manhasset Bay, strengthen coastal resiliency, reduce flooding along Shore Road, and create a safer, more accessible waterfront for residents and visitors.

“When I visited Baxter Estates in 2024, I made a commitment to help this community address erosion, reduce flooding and build a more resilient, sustainable shoreline,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we're delivering on that promise, turning years of planning into real progress for Baxter Estates and the entire Port Washington community. This project will secure homes and infrastructure, restore valuable coastal habitat and create a waterfront that residents and visitors will enjoy way into the future.”

The Governor announced the investment during a visit to Village Hall in 2024, personally presenting Mayor Nora Haagenson with funding for a project the Village had pursued for more than 15 years. The funding, administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), provided the resources needed to move the long-planned project from concept to construction.

The project is designed to protect the shoreline from erosion while improving public access to the waterfront through a resilient, environmentally sustainable design. Planned improvements include construction of a living shoreline featuring a rock sill, tidal plantings, gabion wall repairs, and a porous asphalt promenade. The project will also include elevated overlook walkways, upper shoreline landscaping, benches, a bus shelter, energy-efficient lighting, and other public amenities that will improve access to Baxter Beach while helping protect the surrounding community from future flooding.

The project reflects a collaborative effort between New York State, the Village of Baxter Estates, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the New York State Department of State to develop a shoreline restoration project that meets the highest standards for coastal resiliency while preserving the Village's vision for a walkable waterfront promenade.

The Baxter Beach Shoreline Restoration Project addresses longstanding erosion and flooding challenges that have threatened the shoreline and periodically inundated Shore Road, a critical transportation corridor serving thousands of residents. Beyond improving public safety and protecting nearby neighborhoods, the project will restore valuable coastal habitat, strengthen the health of Manhasset Bay, and create a more resilient shoreline capable of withstanding increasingly frequent severe weather events.

The project also advances Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to strengthening New York's coastal communities through investments in climate resilience, flood mitigation, and sustainable infrastructure. Across the state, the Governor continues to support projects that protect communities from the impacts of extreme weather while improving public access to New York's waterfronts and preserving natural ecosystems for future generations.

Village of Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson said, “Restoration of our Baxter Estates Beach has been a priority of mine for a very long time. Thanks to the many people who helped me along the way and the very generous support of Governor Kathy Hochul, my dream is becoming a reality. It will not only be beautiful when completed, it will restore the shoreline and be a benefit to the entire Port Washington community.”

New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley said, “Today's groundbreaking is a major step forward for Baxter Estates' vision for a more climate-resilient shoreline that maximizes public access and enjoyment. Through Governor Kathy Hochul's major investment, that vision is becoming a reality for the Village and the Department of State is proud to have supported the project through our Coastal Consistency Review Unit, helping ensure it meets the highest standards for environmental stewardship and public access to the waterfront.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to proactively strengthening our infrastructure while keeping projects affordable is building more resilient communities and ensuring New York is best positioned to withstand the impacts of severe weather and future flooding. DEC is proud to support the progress made in Baxter Estates, illustrating New York’s nation-leading efforts to safeguard communities, the economy, and natural environment against the devastating effects of climate change.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul's investment is transforming years of planning into meaningful action for the people of Baxter Estates. By combining resilient shoreline design with improved public access, this project will better protect the community from flooding while creating a waterfront that residents and visitors can enjoy for generations to come. DASNY is proud to administer the Governor's investment and help bring this long-awaited project to construction.”

Former Assemblymember Gina Sillitti said, “When first took office in 2021, one of my top priorities was working to secure funding for the repair and restoration of the Baxter Beach shoreline. I am so grateful that Governor Hochul responded to our urgent calls and provided the transformative $7.7 million so we can be here today for the groundbreaking. This project will not only revitalize and rehabilitate the shoreline but also protect Shore Road from the relentless flooding and erosion that has too often left our residents stranded and vulnerable. Thank you Governor Hochul for your commitment to combating the effects of climate change here on Long Island. Today was a great day for our community.”

Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said “Looking at the photos of prior storms I am reminded of how desperately we needed this project. Shore Road is a main artery for this area as there are only two main roads in and out of the northern portion of our peninsula. Thank you to our Governor, Mayor of our Baxter Estates and everyone else who made this project possible.”

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Marianne Dalimonte said, “Projects like the one taking place here are critical in ensuring that our communities are safe and resilient. The village of Baxter Estates and the surrounding communities will benefit from this investment for generations to come. Thank you Governor Hochul for this monumental investment in Baxter Estates’ shoreline.”