Governor Hochul Announces AI Company Legora to Create Over 550 Jobs Through Major New York City Expansion

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Legora, the agentic operating system for legal work, will significantly expand its U.S. operations with a new office at 11 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, creating over 550 new jobs and establishing nearly 100,000 square feet of office space to support engineering, product development, legal engineering and corporate functions. In support of the project, Empire State Development has offered up to $10.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program, tied directly to the company’s investment and job creation commitments.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries around the world, and New York is making sure we remain at the forefront of that transformation,” Governor Hochul said.“Legora’s decision to grow its U.S. operations in New York City is another vote of confidence in our unmatched talent, world-class innovation ecosystem and commitment to helping cutting-edge companies succeed. By investing in companies creating the technologies of tomorrow, we’re creating the good-paying jobs that will drive New York’s economy for years to come.”

Legora plans to establish a 98,420-square-foot office at 11 Madison Avenue that will support a broad range of business functions, including engineering, legal engineering, product development and corporate operations. The company has committed to creating over 550 new full-time jobs over the coming years.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Every major AI company that chooses to grow in New York strengthens an ecosystem that is becoming more competitive with each new investment. Legora’s expansion will create opportunities for New Yorkers, accelerate innovation and reinforce the momentum we’re seeing as global technology companies continue to put down deeper roots across the State.”

Legora CRO Patrick Forquer said, "New York is establishing itself as the epicenter of legal AI, and we intend to be part of that story. This office anchors our North American growth, and we're building it alongside a world-class team and customers who are shaping the future of legal work.”

Legora CFO David Eckstein said, “With more than 1,500 law firm and corporate customers across 50 markets globally, this office will allow us to expand our presence and provide best-in-class support to our growing customer base.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This exciting announcement provides another example of the technology sector synergy that continues to grow in New York State. Congratulations to Legora, Governor Hochul and Hope Knight’s Empire State Development team on again demonstrating the important role innovative technology companies play in energizing job growth in New York. Governor Hochul and both houses of the legislature have made AI, technology manufacturing, quantum and collaboration with business and our universities the cornerstone of expanding the technology business climate in NYS.”

Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $10.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation and research and development commitments. The project is expected to create over 550 net new jobs while supporting significant long-term investment in New York’s innovation economy.

Legora’s expansion is supported by Governor Hochul’s strategy to make New York the premier destination for artificial intelligence, fintech and other high-growth technology companies. In recent years, companies across the AI ecosystem have continued to expand their presence in New York, attracted by the State’s exceptional workforce, access to capital, world-renowned universities and collaborative innovation environment.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebookand X.