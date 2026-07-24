Governor Hochul Unveils Grand Opening of New Learn-to-Swim Pool and Sprayground at Historic Jones Beach State Park East Bathhouse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the highly anticipated opening of the historic East Bathhouse at Jones Beach State Park, marking the completion of the final missing piece in the landmark vision for Long Island’s premier State Park. Closed to the public since 2009, the fully restored $100 million facility has been reimagined as a safe, highly affordable summer haven for families. Serving as a flagship project of Governor Hochul’s New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative, the East Bathhouse now features a new learn-to-swim pool and interactive family sprayground. This new and expanded facility gives all families an affordable way to beat the summer heat while learning vital swimming skills in a safe, welcoming environment.

“The landmark East Bathhouse has been transformed into a modern destination for New Yorkers to ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ and experience the best in summer fun at Jones Beach State Park,” Governor Hochul said. “Offering a new and improved experience for all ages, which will draw new generations of visitors to the park — and help kids feel more at ease and safe in the water.”

Then-Governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated Jones Beach State Park on August 4, 1929, at the East Bathhouse, the first major building completed at the park. Designed in a distinctive blend of Art Deco and Beaux-Arts architecture, the East Bathhouse is a contributing structure within the Jones Beach Historic District and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The $100 million construction project carefully preserved the East Bathhouse’s historic character while introducing modern, climate-resilient amenities with the park’s iconic 1920s architecture, including:

A zero-entry, 125-foot by 75-foot learn-to-swim pool designed to help children build confidence and water safety skills in a controlled, safe environment.

A family sprayground featuring custom water elements inspired by Jones Beach maritime heritage including the park’s iconic seahorse emblem, whales, dolphins and classic Jones Beach boats.

Restoration and rehabilitation of historic North and South Bathhouse buildings, which will house park offices, first aid, concessions, accessible public restrooms, changing areas and family restrooms with three adult changing stations.

Preservation of the bathhouse’s original Barbizon brick, Ohio sandstone, bronze, woodwork and decorative mosaics while reconstructing historic architectural features lost through past renovations and deterioration.

New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “For nearly a century, Jones Beach has been where generations of New Yorkers have gathered to swim, relax, and make lifelong memories. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative, the East Bathhouse has been thoughtfully transformed into a modern, accessible destination that honors its remarkable history while expanding opportunities for recreation, wellness and water safety. This investment will help more children learn to swim, stay active and enjoy one of New York’s most iconic and treasured state parks.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “The historic East Bathhouse is more than just a building; it is a defining part of the summer experience for so many. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s visionary NY SWIMS investment, the Office of General Services and State Parks have transformed this historic site into a modern, resilient and fully accessible space for countless New Yorkers to enjoy for generations to come. We are not just reopening doors, we are honoring our past, securing our future and returning a cherished landmark to New York.”

NY SWIMS represents the largest investment in public swimming infrastructure since the New Deal, committing nearly $260 million across 79 projects — including three Long Island projects totaling $10.8 million — to deliver safe, high-quality and affordable aquatic facilities to communities statewide. By bringing this initiative to Jones Beach, New York is ensuring that families from all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to budget-friendly, expert swimming instruction.

To promote water safety and equip children with essential skills, the facility will offer a full schedule of swimming programs following the grand opening:

Youth swimming lessons begin Wednesday, July 29 for children ages infant through 15. Class times between 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM are determined by each participant's swimming skill level.

begin for children Class times between are determined by each participant's swimming skill level. Adult swimming lessons will be offered Thursdays from 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM for participants ages 16 and older.

will be offered for participants Through Labor Day, the pool will operate weekdays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and weekends and holidays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

This project also advances New York State's climate goals under Executive Order 22. The facility has transitioned from fossil fuels to all-electric power sources and incorporated geothermal wells, rooftop solar photovoltaics, efficient lighting and building systems controls to drastically reduce its carbon footprint. To protect this historic community asset for generations to come, all work was designed to mitigate the potential effects of extreme weather, particularly flooding and inundation. Wet and dry floodproofing of the buildings and walls, as well as ecological modifications to the surrounding dunes, provide additional flood resilience.

The Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) partnered with the Office of General Services (OGS) Design and Construction division to bid the project contracts and manage the construction. WXY architecture + urban design served as Designer of Record, LiRo-Hill Group as Construction Manager, and Breeze Demolition and Aurora Contractors as general contractors.

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “I am so excited to see that the completed renovation of the historic East Bathhouse has now become a family friendly space which includes a learn-to-swim pool and interactive spray ground. For those families on a stay-cation this is the perfect destination since families and children can safely enjoy these innovative facilities. A wonderful way to beat the heat, learn to swim, have fun and enjoy the summer. It is so vital to cultivate a love of water in our toddlers and provide children with the opportunity to learn to swim and this dynamic facility provides just that. Thank you, Governor Hochul!”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “Jones Beach is part of the fabric of Long Island, and reopening the East Bathhouse gives families a new reason to enjoy it. The pool and sprayground will offer children a safe place to learn how to swim, while giving parents an affordable way to spend time together and cool off during the summer. I’m glad to see this historic space brought back to life for the public and thank Governor Hochul and New York State Parks for continuing to invest in safe, accessible recreation for Long Islanders.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “I applaud and welcome the restoration of this historic landmark into a beautiful facility for families here on Long Island. This facility provides the opportunity for residents to not only learn how to swim, but to spend quality time and create memories for many families. NY SWIMS has provided so many opportunities to families across New York State to enjoy the summer weather in a safe manner.

Assemblymember Chuck Lavine said, “Jones Beach was always meant to be a place where families of all economic backgrounds could enjoy a summer day, and the fulfillment of this project brings that vision back to life. Thanks to Governor Hochul, one of Long Island’s treasured landmarks is restored to its original beauty and its connection to the NY SWIMS initiative means every child will have the skills they need to stay safe in the water.”

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said, “For generations, Jones Beach has been a destination for Nassau families — and the complete renovation and reimagining of the East Bathhouse adds new and exciting new dimensions to this regional gem. The members of the Minority Caucus applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to our State parks, and as a former lifeguard and swim instructor, I especially appreciate the opportunities that are being created for children to learn how to enjoy the water safely from a young age.”

New York Water Safety Coalition Co-Founder Bobby Hazen said, “This is amazing news, NY needs its children and families to have accessibility to learn to swim facilities, Swim lessons have been proven to help reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88 percent. Thank you, Governor Hochul. Your NY SWIMS initiative will absolutely help save lives.”

Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau & Suffolk Counties President Matthew Aracich said, “The completion of the historic East Bathhouse at Jones Beach is a tremendous achievement for Long Island and a testament to what can be accomplished when New York invests in its communities and its workforce. Our highly skilled union tradesmen and tradeswomen are proud to have helped restore this iconic facility, preserving its history while creating a modern, affordable destination where families can gather, children can learn life-saving swimming skills and future generations can enjoy one of our region's greatest public treasures. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in infrastructure that creates good union careers and strengthens our communities.”

Long Island Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President John Durso said, “Governor Hochul understands that when we invest in our parks, our infrastructure, and our workforce at the same time, everyone benefits. The East Bathhouse has been brought back to life by the hands of skilled union workers. Long Island families now have a beautiful, affordable place to learn to swim, cool off in the summer and create memories for years to come.”

About New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit the Parks website, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call (518) 474-0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.

About the New York State Office of General Services

For 65 years, the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has proudly served as the operational engine of New York State. The agency provides the essential foundation for government to function seamlessly — managing and leasing real property, designing modern facilities, streamlining procurement, and stewarding world-class cultural assets. Through its commitment to efficiency, innovation, and environmental sustainability, OGS handles the complex logistics of government so that its partners can dedicate their full focus to what matters most: advancing their missions to serve the people of New York. Discover how OGS continues to support New York on the OGS website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.