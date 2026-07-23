FDLE Arrests Mount Dora Fugitive on an Outstanding Warrant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2026

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Michael Kinne, 40, of Mount Dora, on an outstanding no-bond warrant for violation of probation on unrelated charges while conducting an investigation related to internet crimes against children.

FDLE’s investigation began in May 2026, when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a Kik account user was sharing and storing digital files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents linked the account to an IP address in Mount Dora and identified Kinne as the owner of the account.

On July 16, FDLE Cybercrime Task Force agents and the FDLE Special Operations Team conducted a search warrant at the residence in Mount Dora. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Kinne was arrested without incident and booked into the Lake County Jail.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further forensic analysis.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information