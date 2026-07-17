FDLE Arrests Tallahassee Postal Worker for Mail Theft

For Immediate Release

July 16, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Napeaches Blair, 43 of Tallahassee, on one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony, and one count of mail theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Blair is a United States Postal Service (USPS) Sales and Service Clerk in Tallahassee.

“Whether it is connecting with loved ones who are far away or ensuring important and sensitive information is transported safely, the postal system is a crucial component of our lives,” said FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Keith Wilmer. “Manipulating the U.S. Mailing System will never be tolerated in Florida and FDLE will investigate any crimes that affect that system.”

FDLE’s investigation began in Apr. 2026 when the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provided the FDLE Tallahassee Economic Crime Squad with information about a mail theft case. FDLE’s investigative and operational resources led to the arrest.

The OIG’s investigation revealed that Blair, while working at the counter at a Post Office in Tallahassee, was stealing cash and gift cards from the U.S. Mail System.

An FDLE special agent working in an undercover capacity attempted to mail a card with $1,000 cash. The undercover operation confirmed that Blair had taken the money out of the card.

On July 13, Blair was arrested and transported to the Leon County Jail.

The Office of the State Attorney of the Second Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

The U.S. Postal Service OIG assisted throughout the investigation.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us