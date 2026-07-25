FDLE Announces Graduation of Criminal Justice Leaders from Executive Leadership Seminar
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 24, 2026
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced the graduation of 19 criminal justice professionals from the Executive Leadership Seminar. The graduates represent a broad range of criminal justice agencies from across the state and currently serve in high-level leadership positions.
The Executive Leadership Seminar is designed to provide continuing professional education for upper-level managers within Florida’s criminal justice community. The program focuses on quality leadership and preparing executives to lead and manage change effectively.
Over the course of three weeks, participants met in Tallahassee to engage in intensive coursework. Seminar topics included communicating through a crisis, critical thinking, proactive leadership, organizational leadership, emotional intelligence, servant leadership, and strategies for overcoming adversity.
Established by the Florida Legislature in 1990, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute operates within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System. The institute was created to offer innovative, multi-disciplinary education and training for criminal justice professionals.
Graduates of the Executive Leadership Seminar – Class 13:
Major Jehoshua Agosto
Volusia County Department of Corrections
Director Baylor Alexander
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Major Robin Anderson
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Commander Thomas Bingham
Jacksonville Beach Police Department
Captain John Cameron IV
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
Major Christopher Colson
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Major Michael Davis
FL Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Lieutenant Tiffiany Echoles
Tallahassee State College Police Department
Assistant Deputy Secretary Hope Gartman
FL Department of Corrections
Amy Hunziker, Manager
Orange County Corrections
Major Viviane Louis
Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office
Director Robert Martin
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
Mary Nicholson, Employee Services Administrator
Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Captain Luis Sanchez
Miami Beach Police Department
Captain Jason Schmittendorf
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Captain Chad Smith
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
Major Andrew Tokajer
FL Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services – Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement
Major John Wilke
FL Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Interim Chief Tyler Wright
Titusville Police Department
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
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