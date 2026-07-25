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FDLE Announces Graduation of Criminal Justice Leaders from Executive Leadership Seminar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2026

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced the graduation of 19 criminal justice professionals from the Executive Leadership Seminar. The graduates represent a broad range of criminal justice agencies from across the state and currently serve in high-level leadership positions.

 

The Executive Leadership Seminar is designed to provide continuing professional education for upper-level managers within Florida’s criminal justice community. The program focuses on quality leadership and preparing executives to lead and manage change effectively.

 

Over the course of three weeks, participants met in Tallahassee to engage in intensive coursework. Seminar topics included communicating through a crisis, critical thinking, proactive leadership, organizational leadership, emotional intelligence, servant leadership, and strategies for overcoming adversity.

 

Established by the Florida Legislature in 1990, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute operates within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System. The institute was created to offer innovative, multi-disciplinary education and training for criminal justice professionals. 

 

Graduates of the Executive Leadership Seminar – Class 13: 

 

Major Jehoshua Agosto

Volusia County Department of Corrections

 

Director Baylor Alexander

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

 

Major Robin Anderson

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

 

Commander Thomas Bingham

Jacksonville Beach Police Department

 

Captain John Cameron IV

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

 

Major Christopher Colson

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

 

Major Michael Davis

FL Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

 

Lieutenant Tiffiany Echoles

Tallahassee State College Police Department

 

Assistant Deputy Secretary Hope Gartman

FL Department of Corrections

 

Amy Hunziker, Manager

Orange County Corrections

 

Major Viviane Louis

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office

 

Director Robert Martin

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

 

Mary Nicholson, Employee Services Administrator

Consolidated Dispatch Agency

 

Captain Luis Sanchez

Miami Beach Police Department

 

Captain Jason Schmittendorf

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

 

Captain Chad Smith

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

 

Major Andrew Tokajer

FL Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services – Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement

 

Major John Wilke

FL Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

 

Interim Chief Tyler Wright

Titusville Police Department

 

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us 

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FDLE Announces Graduation of Criminal Justice Leaders from Executive Leadership Seminar

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