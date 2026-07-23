County Kicks Off Fall Growing Season with Seed Library









WHO: Leon County Government WHAT:

Fall Seed Library Kickoff WHEN: Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. WHERE:

Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue





Leon County Government will host the Fall Seed Library Kickoff on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the downtown Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Ave. The Seed Library Program encourages residents to grow their own nutritious food while supporting healthy eating habits and sustainable gardening practices throughout the community.





Hosted in partnership with UF/IFAS Leon County Extension, the Fall Seed Library Kickoff offers activities for all ages. Attendees can take part in hands-on seeding activities, learn about fall vegetable gardening techniques and sustainable practices, and visit the Ask-a-Master-Gardener booth for expert advice. Staff from the Leon County Office of Sustainability and UF/IFAS Leon County Extension will also be available to answer gardening questions.





Seed varieties will be available at all Leon County Public Library locations beginning Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m. Residents may check out up to five seed packets per month with a library card or three packets per month without a card, while supplies last. Seeds are free and do not need to be returned. Residents can register for or check the status of a library card at LeonCountyLibrary.org/LibraryCard.





The 2026 fall seed varieties include:





Launched in 2015, the Leon County Seed Library Program has offered residents access to more than 160 seasonal seed varieties through the Leon County Public Library. With more than 187,000 seed checkouts to date, the program continues to support home gardening and sustainable food practices across Leon County.









For more information about the Leon County Seed Library, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SeedLibrary.





For more information, contact Sally Mason, Learning & Workforce Services Manager, at 850-606-2665 / MasonSa@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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