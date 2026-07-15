Leon County Launches America250 "Library Lunch Break" Series to Explore Topics in American History





WHO: Leon County Government WHAT: Library Lunch Break WHEN: Monday, July 20, from 12 to 1 p.m. WHERE: Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue





In celebration of the U.S. Semiquincentennial, Leon County Government invites the community to the first program in its three-part Library Lunch Break series. The inaugural program explores the story behind the Declaration of Independence on Monday, July 20, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue.





Featuring Tallahassee State College American history professor Dr. Andrea Oliver, the program will look back at the key moments leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the people who shaped our nation's history. Dr. Oliver is an accomplished historian, educator, and emerging public scholar whose career reflects a deep commitment to teaching, community engagement, and the preservation of African American history.





This program is free and open to the public. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch. Refreshments will also be provided by the library.





In addition to the Library Lunch Break series, Leon County Government is offering a limited-edition America250 library card at no cost to anyone eligible for a Leon County Public Library card by visiting any library location.





To learn more about the Library Lunch Break event and America250 celebration, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/America250.





For more information, contact Elizabeth Loeffelman, Innovation Officer, at 850-606-2665 / LoeffelmanE@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.



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