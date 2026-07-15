







Leon County Kicks Off Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week





WHO:

Leon County Government, Tallahassee Foodies WHAT:

Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week Kickoff Media Event WHEN:

Friday, July 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. WHERE:

Hayward House, 212 E. Park Ave.









Leon County Government, in partnership with Tallahassee Foodies, will host a media event to officially launch the Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week, celebrating the community’s vibrant culinary scene and the more than 25 locally owned restaurants participating in the 10-day dining experience.





The event will feature remarks from community leaders and partners, followed by a ceremonial cake cutting to mark the official start of Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week, taking place July 17–26. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from participating restaurant representatives and learn how the initiative supports local businesses, encourages residents and visitors to explore local dining, and highlights Leon County as a premier culinary destination.





Members of the media are invited to attend. Interviews with community leaders and event organizers will be available immediately following the program.





For more information, contact Genesis Leggett, Leon County Division of Tourism, at 850-606-2324 / LeggettGen@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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