Texas Water Development Board adopts 2027 State Water Plan

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today unanimously voted to adopt the 2027 State Water Plan.

“The TWDB understands the importance and responsibility of publishing the state water plan every five years to help ensure sufficient water supplies during drought-of-record conditions. We recognize that water is essential to communities, households, agriculture, businesses, and others,” said TWDB Chairwoman L’Oreal Stepney.

The plan projects a 53 percent population increase over the next 50 years, from 34.2 million in 2030 to 52.3 million in 2080. Along with that growth comes a projected 6 percent increase in total water demand. Texas’ existing water supplies—that can already be relied on during drought—are projected to decline 10 percent during this time.

To meet potential water shortages during a drought of record, the 2027 State Water Plan contains approximately 6,700 recommended water management strategies and 3,000 projects that would provide 2.7 million acre-feet per year in additional water supplies by 2030, and almost 7.6 million acre-feet per year in 2080. The estimated capital cost of implementing the 2027 plan is approximately $174 billion.

If Texas does not implement the water supply strategies and projects in the state water plan, a severe drought could cause $91 billion in economic damage in 2030 and $177 billion per year by 2080.

The TWDB produces a new state water plan every five years based on 16 regional water plans developed by the regional water planning groups. Adoption of the 2027 plan marks the sixth state water plan created under Texas’ unique and widely recognized regional water planning process.

“Developing the state water plan is truly a collaborative effort that is only possible through the support of our sister agencies, regional water planning group sponsors and staff, technical consultants, water providers, water districts, and professionals representing diverse interest groups across Texas,” said Stepney.

The 2027 State Water Plan provides a streamlined set of core elements required by statute and administrative rule. A subsequent enhanced version of the 2027 State Water Plan, the first amendment to the plan, is anticipated for completion in the fall of 2026 and will provide more expansive and informative content.

The 2027 State Water Plan is now available on the TWDB website, as well as the Interactive 2027 State Water Plan, which enables users to take an in-depth look at the 2027 State Water Plan data, projects, and strategies to see how water needs change over time, with filter options that allow viewing statewide details down to the water user level.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.