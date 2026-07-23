Texas Water Development Board approves $4,423,388 to the City of Richland Springs (San Saba County) for wastewater system improvements

For immediate release. Contact: Media Relations at 512-463-5129

AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $4,423,388 in principal forgiveness to the City of Richland Springs (San Saba County) from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Emerging Contaminants program. The City will use the assistance for planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a wastewater system improvements project.

With the assistance approved today, the City will address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in its wastewater treatment plant and the collection system by using granular activated carbon pressure filtering. This includes new high-service pumps, 60,000 feet of new 6-inch to 10-inch PVC sewer lines, upgraded pumps at the City’s pump station and additional membranes at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.