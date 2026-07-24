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Texas Water Development Board approves $2,341,890 in watershed flood protection planning grants

For immediate release. Contact: Media Relations at 512-463-5129

AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved $2,341,890 in grants through its Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF) program. The FIF program’s purpose is to assist in financing drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

The grant recipients include:

  • $1,948,140 to the City of Marshall (Harrison County) to update its Drainage Master plan by conducting an inventory the Marshall’s existing drainage network and using desktop analysis to identify potentially deficient infrastructure.
  • $393,750 to the Orange County Drainage District (Orange County) to conduct a Culvert and Railroad Trestle Study focusing on the street and railroad crossings that constrict flow and increase flood risks and identify the most effective and cost-efficient alternatives for drainage improvements.

These grants will support the implementation of flood management evaluations as outlined in the regional and state flood plans. Visit the TWDB Flood Infrastructure Fund webpage to learn more about this program.

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Texas Water Development Board approves $2,341,890 in watershed flood protection planning grants

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