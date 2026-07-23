Texas Water Development Board approves $51,496,303 to the City of Dripping Springs (Hays County) for wastewater system improvements

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $51,496,303 to the City of Dripping Springs (Hays County), consisting of $48,580,000 in financing and $2,916,303 in principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The County will use the assistance for planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a wastewater system improvements project.

In addition to the principal forgiveness, the County could save approximately $10,300,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will expand its water reclamation facility from 0.31 million gallons per day to 0.82 million gallons per day. The expansion includes an application to amend the existing Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, one lift station, approximately 19,065 feet of 20-inch to 36-inch force main, new headworks, a new solids handling system, sludge handling and dewatering facilities, secondary treatment, chemical feed systems, an electrical building, an ultraviolet disinfection structure, an effluent holding pond, and approximately 4,900 feet of treated effluent lines. The City also plans to decommission its existing temporary wastewater treatment plant and develop an asset management plan.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.