Rabbit Residential Advises on Seattle ADU Feasibility Guidance After Code Changes

Rabbit Residential offers updated guidance to help Seattle property owners navigate ADU feasibility and planning after recent code changes.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Seattle’s 2026 adoption of new middle housing and residential development standards, Rabbit Residential is issuing consumer guidance for homeowners considering an accessory dwelling unit.The updated standards allow accessory dwelling units in all zones to be as large as 1,000 square feet, or 1,200 square feet when they include three or more bedrooms. Although some properties may support additional housing, Seattle limits the number of units classified as ADUs to two.Rabbit Residential says the broader rules create opportunities for multigenerational living, long-term rentals, guest accommodations, and future downsizing. However, legal eligibility and visible yard space do not necessarily mean a particular ADU design will be practical or affordable to build.“Homeowners naturally want to begin with a floor plan because that is the exciting part,” said Phil Killham, founder of Rabbit Residential. “But the first question should be what the property can realistically support. A design can fit on paper and still be affected by sewer location, electrical capacity, drainage, trees, grading, construction access, or the cost of serving another dwelling.”An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is an independent living space located within a home or on the same property as a primary residence. An attached accessory dwelling unit, or AADU, may be created within or connected to the main house. A detached accessory dwelling unit, or DADU, is a separate residence commonly called a backyard cottage.Before paying for complete architectural drawings, Rabbit Residential recommends reviewing zoning, property lines, existing structures, buildable area, sewer and utility routes, electrical service, drainage, grading, trees, environmental constraints, and construction access.These factors can significantly affect the scope and cost of Seattle ADU and DADU construction . Two backyard cottages with similar floor plans may require very different budgets if one involves longer utility trenches, electrical upgrades, retaining work, extensive excavation, or limited access through a narrow side yard.Rabbit Residential also cautions homeowners against misunderstanding Seattle’s pre-approved DADU program. The city’s ADUniverse gallery offers pre-approved building designs intended to make permitting faster and more predictable. However, approval of a standard design is not approval of the homeowner’s property.The building location, foundation, utility connections, drainage, trees, environmental conditions, and access must still be evaluated. Property-specific plans and documentation are also required during permitting.“A pre-approved plan can be a useful starting point, but it does not pre-approve the lot or establish the complete construction cost,” Killham said. “Early feasibility work helps homeowners compare their options before the design becomes expensive to revise.”The intended use should also shape early planning. An ADU for an aging parent may need a no-step entrance, wider doorways, and an accessible bathroom. A long-term rental may place greater emphasis on privacy, sound control, storage, durable materials, and separate outdoor space.Rabbit Residential advises homeowners to evaluate the total project rather than focusing only on a floor plan, prefabricated unit, or building shell. A complete budget may also include surveying, architecture, engineering, permits, demolition, excavation, foundations, utilities, drainage, electrical upgrades, site restoration, and contingency funds.Rabbit Residential provides Seattle ADU and DADU construction, home additions, custom home construction, and residential remodeling throughout the Seattle metro area. The company manages site review, design coordination, permitting, construction, and final inspections through one accountable team.More information is available at www.rabbitresidential.com/adu-dadu-construction-seattle/ ABOUT RABBIT RESIDENTIALRabbit Residential is a Seattle-based residential contractor specializing in ADU and DADU construction, custom homes, home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and whole-home renovation. Founded by construction industry veteran Phil Killham, the company focuses on clear planning, structured project management, craftsmanship, and accountability from design through construction.

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