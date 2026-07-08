Eriza's Language School Awarded Workplace English Training Contract for Manila American Memorial Staff

Institutional language provider to deliver a 20-week operational English program for personnel at the historic site.

TAGUIG, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eriza's Language School has been awarded an institutional contract by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) to provide workplace English instruction for four staff members at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.The contract provides 80 total hours of targeted English lessons over a 20-week period, with four hours of training per week. over a 20-week period, with four hours of training per week. The program is designed to strengthen the operational English communication skills of the facility’s support personnel through a hybrid training format that combines synchronous online lessons with on-site, in-person instruction at the Fort Bonifacio facility.The curriculum focuses on practical, job-specific terminology required for daily operations at the 152-acre historic site, specifically optimizing how personnel interface with international visitors, researchers, and official military delegations. Located in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, the international landmark is the largest overseas site administered by the ABMC, serving as a prominent national memorial and a critical hub for historical preservation and public education."This ABMC contract demonstrates our capacity to meet rigorous government procurement standards for language education," said Eriza Cuizon, Founder of Eriza's Language School. "Our instructors provide targeted, high-output language training that directly improves operational communication within critical international institutions."This award further expands the school’s established track record in diplomatic and institutional language instruction. Eriza’s Language School is an experienced language training provider for international delegations, having delivered professional language programs for the U.S. Embassy in Manila, the Embassy of Austria, personnel of the Embassy of Japan, and scholars supported by the Australian Government’s New Colombo Plan.About the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC)The American Battle Monuments Commission is an independent agency of the U.S. federal government that administers 26 permanent military cemeteries and 31 federal memorials, monuments, and markers across 17 countries. The Manila American Cemetery and Memorial is the agency’s largest overseas cemetery by number of burials and serves as an important site for historical preservation and public education related to the World War II Pacific Theater.About Eriza's Language SchoolHeadquartered in Bonifacio Global City, Eriza's Language School provides specialized English as a Second Language (ESL), workplace English, and Tagalog instruction for embassies, government institutions, and multinational organizations, alongside private enrollment programs for individual professional learners and international students. The school delivers practical, tailored language instruction online worldwide and in-person across BGC, Makati, and Ortigas.

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