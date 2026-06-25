Seattle’s Aging Bathrooms May Be a Bigger Problem Than Homeowners Realize

Rabbit Residential urges Seattle homeowners to assess aging bathrooms early before plumbing, moisture, and accessibility issues become costly.

We founded Rabbit Residential to bring greater quality, value, and accountability to Seattle homeowners. Every remodel, every older home, every hidden problem we uncover is a chance to do that right.” — Phil Killham, Founder

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle’s housing stock is older than many homeowners realize, and that age is showing up in one of the most-used rooms in the home: the bathroom.Citing a Construction Coverage analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, local media outlets have reported that the median Seattle home was built in the mid-1980s and that more than 40 percent of the city’s homes were built before 1980.In older neighborhoods such as Ballard, Wallingford, Queen Anne, Green Lake, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Magnolia, and West Seattle, decades of use are accumulating in bathrooms where plumbing, ventilation, waterproofing, layout, and comfort often no longer match how homeowners live today.For many Seattle homeowners, the decision to remodel a bathroom starts with everyday discomfort. A cramped layout, poor lighting, an awkward tub, limited storage, weak ventilation, or a shower that no longer feels safe can make a bathroom feel dated long before a major failure is visible. But in older homes, those comfort and functionality concerns are often connected to deeper issues behind the walls, including aging plumbing, inadequate bathroom ventilation, failed waterproofing, and moisture damage around showers, tubs, subfloors, and wall cavities.“In our bathroom remodels across the region, we find galvanized pipes in over half of the homes,” said a spokesperson for Rabbit Residential . “Clients are always shocked by how clogged and corroded the galvanized pipes are, but they are thrilled when they see the difference in water pressure after the pipes are removed and replaced. Subfloor damage, poor ventilation, and failed waterproofing are also common findings in homes of this age. But bathroom remodeling is not only about fixing problems. It is also about making one of the most-used rooms in the home more comfortable, functional, safe, and durable for the way people live now.Rabbit Residential says bathroom remodels in older Seattle homes should be approached as both a design project and a condition-assessment project. Homeowners may want a larger shower, better storage, improved lighting, heated floors, a double vanity, a more comfortable primary bathroom, or a cleaner modern layout. At the same time, an older bathroom may need plumbing updates, electrical improvements, new exhaust ventilation, waterproofing systems, framing adjustments, or subfloor repair before new finishes are installed.One of the clearest examples is the growing demand for tub-to-walk-in shower conversions and zero-entry walk-in showers as part of older-home bathroom remodels. Also known as curbless showers, these designs are popular with homeowners who want a more open bathroom layout, easier daily use, and a more comfortable shower experience.They are also a common part of aging-in-place and universal design bathroom remodeling. In older Seattle homes, however, a zero-entry or curbless shower is rarely a simple swap. It can require careful slope-to-drain planning, waterproofing membrane installation, subfloor inspection, plumbing coordination, tile substrate preparation, and proper humidity control.Cost data from the 2025 JLC Cost vs. Value Report gives homeowners a clearer picture of the size and seriousness of these projects. In the Seattle market, a midrange bathroom remodel averages $26,138, while a universal design bathroom remodel averages $42,183. Universal design bathroom projects typically focus on safer and more accessible features, such as a curbless shower entry, comfort-height fixtures, grab bar integration, and easier movement through the space. These figures help show why older bathroom remodeling should be planned carefully, especially when hidden conditions may affect the final scope.For older Seattle homes, Rabbit Residential recommends discussing potential contingencies before work begins. Corroded supply lines, hidden water damage, outdated electrical systems, asbestos-containing materials, insufficient exhaust ventilation, and failed shower waterproofing can all affect the scope of a bathroom renovation once demolition begins. Evaluating these issues early helps homeowners make better decisions about budget, design, materials, accessibility, comfort, and long-term durability.The company also cautions homeowners against treating a bathroom remodel as a purely cosmetic project when the home itself is several decades old. New tile, fixtures, vanities, and lighting can improve the appearance of a bathroom, but the underlying systems matter just as much. A well-planned Seattle bathroom remodel should consider waterproofing, ventilation, plumbing, electrical safety, layout, comfort, and how the room will be used over the next 10 to 20 years.Rabbit Residential works with homeowners across Seattle and the surrounding metro area on bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, additions, ADU and DADU construction, whole-home renovation, and custom residential projects. For older bathrooms, the company emphasizes site evaluation, scope planning, waterproofing, ventilation, layout improvements, comfort, accessibility, and honest cost guidance before demolition begins.Rabbit Residential provides bathroom remodeling guidance for Seattle homeowners evaluating older bathrooms, walk-in shower conversions, accessibility upgrades, and full bathroom renovations.ABOUT RABBIT RESIDENTIALRabbit Residential is a Seattle-based residential contractor specializing in custom home construction, home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and residential renovation. The company serves homeowners across Seattle’s established neighborhoods with a focus on craftsmanship, structured project management, and honest cost guidance. More information is available at www.rabbitresidential.com Sources:• Bathroom remodeling cost benchmarks are sourced from the 2025 JLC Cost vs. Value Report published by Zonda Media.• Seattle housing age statistics are sourced from reporting on a Construction Coverage analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data.

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