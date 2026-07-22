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Photo Contest

Berea Branch Library


Contest deadline: September 4



All photographers are invited to submit entries to the second annual Berea Branch Library photo contest. Photos will be judged on local character, image quality and difficulty. 

  • Each armature photographer may submit up to 5 photographs.
  • Photos must be printed  5x7 or 8x10 photos. 
  • Open to all ages. Participants will be grouped by age. 
  • Free entry and open to all.
  • All submissions must be appropriate for display in the library. 
  • Winners will be announced September 29


Join us to view the gallery all month at the Berea Branch Library. 

aug photo contest

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Photo Contest

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