Berea Branch Library





Contest deadline: September 4







All photographers are invited to submit entries to the second annual Berea Branch Library photo contest. Photos will be judged on local character, image quality and difficulty.

Each armature photographer may submit up to 5 photographs.

Photos must be printed 5x7 or 8x10 photos.

Open to all ages. Participants will be grouped by age.

Free entry and open to all.

All submissions must be appropriate for display in the library.

Winners will be announced September 29.





Join us to view the gallery all month at the Berea Branch Library.



