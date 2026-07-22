Photo Contest
Berea Branch Library
Contest deadline: September 4
All photographers are invited to submit entries to the second annual Berea Branch Library photo contest. Photos will be judged on local character, image quality and difficulty.
- Each armature photographer may submit up to 5 photographs.
- Photos must be printed 5x7 or 8x10 photos.
- Open to all ages. Participants will be grouped by age.
- Free entry and open to all.
- All submissions must be appropriate for display in the library.
- Winners will be announced September 29.
Join us to view the gallery all month at the Berea Branch Library.
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