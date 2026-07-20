Notice of Public Hearing - August 3, 2026 (Nugget Comfort Grant Closeout)

Granville County will hold a public hearing to obtain a Closeout Report on the County’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Economic Development for Nugget Comfort LLC. The company is a manufacturer of children's foam products and has created the Nugget, a blended couch and toy made up of four foam pieces: base, cushion, and two triangle pillows. The product encourages growing imaginations and creativity above all: open-ended, safe play (forts, puppet theaters, obstacle courses, and reading nooks) can happen anywhere in the home when it's rooted in a beautiful, portable piece of foam furniture.

The County received a $460,000 CDBG grant which it loaned to the company to assist in the renovations of a 150,000 square foot building located at 200 Business Drive in Butner NC. The building is located near the intersection of NC Highway 56 and I-85. To make the facility suitable for their business and the manufacturing of children's foam furniture, renovations to the building were necessary, primarily in the areas of the cafeteria, offices and workshop. Renovation activities included electrical, plumbing, piping, drywall, flooring, and painting. As a result of the project, forty-three new jobs were created with 51% going to persons residing in low to moderate income households.

The public hearing will be held on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM or shortly thereafter in the auditorium of the Granville County Expo and Convention Center, located at 4185 US Highway 15 South.

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact Jessica Todd, Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, (919-603-1307) for accommodation for this request.

Esta información está disponible está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Póngase en contacto con Jessica Todd (919-603-1307) de alojamiento para esta solicitud.