Notice of Livestock Auction - July 27 at 1 PM

Granville County Animal Management will auction a black female potbelly pig weighing approximately 40 lbs. The pig was found on Monday, July 13, 2026, on Grey Rock Road, Kittrell.

The auction will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Granville County Animal Shelter located at 515 New Commerce Drive, Oxford, NC 27565.

Whoever is interested in bidding will have to provide adequate transportation for the pig and would have to take the pig immediately after the auction if they are the successful bidder. Assistance will be limited at this time.

This auction is required by NCGS 68-20 “Notice of sale and sale where the owner fails to redeem or is unknown” (PDF).