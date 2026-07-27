EasyCare Consolidates MOTiiV Under Its Brand

Unified brand strengthens market presence and expands support for dealers nationwide.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyCare , a leading provider of F&I products and dealership solutions and part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, today announced that MOTiiV will operate under the EasyCare brand. The move brings MOTiiV’s offerings, resources, and dealer support under the nationally recognized EasyCare name, creating a more unified experience for dealers and partners. The transition reflects EasyCare’s continued focus on simplifying the dealer experience while delivering forward-thinking F&I solutions, training, participation programs, and dealership solutions through a unified platform.Dealers currently working with MOTiiV will continue to receive the same high level of service, relationships, and support they know today, now backed by the expanded resources, technology, and scale of EasyCare.“Bringing MOTiiV fully under the EasyCare brand is an important step in strengthening our position in the market and creating a more seamless experience for our dealers and partners,” said Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings. “MOTiiV has built strong relationships and a reputation for helping dealers drive performance through its Business Development Center (BDC) and Virtual Portfolio Management (VPM) solutions. By delivering these programs under the EasyCare brand, we are combining that expertise with the scale, innovation, and support capabilities of one of the most recognized brands in the F&I industry.”The transition also reinforces EasyCare’s long-term growth strategy focused on operational alignment, brand consistency, and expanded dealer support across all channels.EasyCare continues to deliver a full suite of F&I products and solutions designed to help dealers increase profitability, improve customer retention, and drive long-term success. Learn more at easycare.comAbout EasyCareSince 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com.About MOTiiVMOTiiV is an automotive F&I products and services company dedicated to helping dealerships grow profit and build long-term customer relationships. MOTiiV was acquired into the APCO Holdings family of brands in 2023. They offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that include a Smart Payment Plan, virtual finance services, and a business development center. MOTiiV customizes its approach for each dealer partner, combining deep industry expertise with a commitment to practical results. For more information, visit motiiv.net.

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