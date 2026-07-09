APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Dealer Performance Group, Deepening EasyCare’s Presence Across the Southeast

APCO Holdings acquires Dealer Performance Group, deepening EasyCare's footprint across the Southeast with a 25-year proven partner.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired the assets of Dealer Performance Group (DPG). This acquisition deepens EasyCare ’s presence across the Southeast and reinforces APCO’s commitment to expanding its footprint with partners who have spent decades delivering real results for dealers.Founded in 1999, Dealer Performance Group has spent more than 25 years building a strong track record in F&I performance, dealer development, and compliance training across the Southeast. As one of EasyCare’s largest and most established agents, DPG’s move under the EasyCare brand is a natural evolution of a long-standing partnership built on shared values and a commitment to dealer success. Dealers who have worked with the DPG team can expect full continuity of service with the team they trust, now backed by EasyCare’s expanded resources.“Dealer Performance Group was built on one belief: the measure of our success is the success of our dealers,” said Mark Davenport, Founder of Dealer Performance Group. “We have been proud partners of EasyCare for years, and this move is the natural next step. Our dealers will continue to get the dedicated support they count on from our team, with access to an even stronger platform behind them. I’m proud of what this team has built, and I’m excited about what comes next.”“Mark and the DPG team have been one of our strongest EasyCare partners for a long time, and they have earned that standing through hard work, consistency, and a genuine focus on dealer results,” said Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings. “Bringing DPG into the EasyCare brand deepens a relationship that has already proven itself across the Southeast, and I am confident this move will only strengthen what we deliver to dealers in those markets.”This acquisition continues APCO’s strategy of growing its footprint with partners who share its commitment to performance, service, and long-term dealer relationships.For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the automotive industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding customer needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading automotive industry organizations in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands along with private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specializes in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. Under the APCO Holdings, LLC brands, they have protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.comAbout Dealer Performance GroupFounded in 1999 by Mark Davenport, Dealer Performance Group is a Roswell, Georgia-based F&I provider dedicated to helping automotive dealerships across the Southeast grow their backend performance. Over more than 25 years, DPG has built a team of highly trained professionals who specialize in F&I product performance, compliance training, and dealer development. DPG serves more than 300 dealerships across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, North Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, and Oklahoma. For more information, please visit dpg-inc.com.

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