APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Fidelity Dealer Services, Strengthening EasyCare’s Reach Across Key Markets

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired the assets of Fidelity Dealer Services . This acquisition demonstrates APCO’s commitment to expanding the tools, expertise, and reach available to dealers through its EasyCare brand.Founded in 2005, Fidelity Dealer Services has spent nearly two decades building strong dealer relationships across the Northern New Jersey market and beyond. With this acquisition, their dealer partners will gain immediate access to EasyCare’s comprehensive F&I product portfolio, industry-leading training programs, and the full support infrastructure of APCO Holdings. Dealers who have worked with the Fidelity team can expect a seamless transition with expanded resources and a deeper bench of tools to drive backend performance.“Fidelity Dealer Services was built on one principle — put the dealer first and deliver results that stick,” said Greg T. Scarano, President of Fidelity Dealer Services. “Joining the EasyCare family gives our team access to a broader platform and deeper resources, which means we can do even more for the dealers we serve. I’m proud of what we’ve built, and I’m excited about what comes next.”“The Fidelity team have spent nearly 20 years doing things the right way — building real relationships and delivering real results for dealers,” added Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings. “Bringing Fidelity Dealer Services into EasyCare is a natural fit, and I’m confident our combined teams will immediately strengthen what we offer to dealers in the markets they serve.”This acquisition continues APCO’s strategy of growing its dealer network with partners who share its values around performance, service, and long-term dealer relationships. The Fidelity Dealer Services team will transition seamlessly into EasyCare, ensuring continuity of service for their existing dealer base.For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the automotive industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding customer needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading automotive industry organizations in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands along with private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specializes in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. Under the APCO Holdings, LLC brands, they have protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.comAbout Fidelity Dealer ServicesFounded in 2005, Fidelity Dealer Services is a Northern New Jersey-based F&I provider dedicated to helping dealerships grow their backend performance. Fidelity has built a team of highly trained account managers who specialize in training, product performance, and dealer development. Through years of training seminars, F&I Summits, and NADA conference participation, Fidelity Dealer Services earned a reputation as a committed, knowledgeable partner for dealers looking to maximize their F&I results. For more information, please visit fidelitydealerservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.