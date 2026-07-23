Mayhew Tools Introduces New 10 Pc. TORX PLUS® Bit Set for High-Torque Fastening Applications

Designed with Dual Drive technology, the new bit set delivers higher torque transfer and reduced cam-out across automotive, industrial, and construction work.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Tools announces the release of its new 10 Pc. TORX PLUS® Bit Set , part number 16007. With an MSRP of $150, the set provides the user with a versatile range of bits engineered to fasten and unfasten the most common TORX PLUSfasteners found across demanding work environments.The set includes ten individual Dual Drive TORX PLUSbits, spanning sizes T10IP, T15IP, T20IP, T25IP, T27IP, T30IP, T40IP, T45IP, T50IP, and T55IP. This range covers the fastener sizes most frequently encountered in professional applications, allowing technicians to address a wide variety of jobs with a single set.TORX PLUSfasteners use an advanced drive design that allows for higher torque transfer and a reduced risk of cam-out compared to standard TORXsystems. This design improves efficiency on the job while helping extend the working life of both the fastener and the bit.The included storage rail keeps each bit organized, secure, and ready for use. The rail allows operators to quickly identify and select the correct bit size and keep the work area orderly during extended tasks.Backed by a lifetime warranty, the 10 Pc. TORX PLUSBit Set reflects the ongoing commitment of Mayhew Tools to manufacturing dependable, professional-grade hand tools. The set is available now through the extensive global network of Mayhew Tools distributors. For more information about this product or to view the complete catalog, visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products, Inc., doing business as Mayhew Tools, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Mayhew is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools serving industries such as automotive, construction, woodworking, aviation, aerospace, and professional trades. The company's product line includes pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, pneumatic tools, and other hand tool categories sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Mayhew remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality tools that meet the demands of professionals and tradespeople worldwide.

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