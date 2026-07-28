Ascencioné Becomes SBR TECH, Unifying Nartron and Smart Power Systems® Under One Brand

The Reed City, MI manufacturer brings decades of American-made electrical, power, and mission-critical systems expertise under one roof.

Our products are built for environments where failure is not an option.” — Mike Lieto, CEO, SBR TECH

REED CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascencioné, the Reed City, Michigan-based manufacturer behind Nartron and Smart Power Systems, announced today that it will restructure under a new unified company: SBR TECH This retires the Ascencioné brand and will immediately bring additional investment and new product development to the Nartron and Smart Power Systems product lines. Since the 1970s, SBR TECH has supported the U.S. military with rugged electronic systems integrated across multiple Army ground vehicle platforms, helping protect crews, improve vehicle reliability, and make warfighters more effective in battle. SBR TECH’s Smart Power Systems hydraulic generators enable fire apparatus and emergency vehicle fleets to deliver dependable onboard power in demanding response environments, supporting the reliability first-responders need when every second matters. As SBR TECH looks to the future, the company will prioritize investment in next-generation military defense and emergency vehicle products, while further extending its proven technologies into adjacent heavy-duty, industrial, and recreational vehicle markets.Founded in 1968, SBR TECH remains owned by the first-generation founding family and operates from a 200-acre campus in Reed City, Michigan. The company’s 150,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, private airport runway, and technology center support engineering, production, prototyping, testing, and product development with capabilities that span electrical architecture, portable power generation, specialty wire harnesses, electronic contract manufacturing, and R&D services.“Our products are built for environments where failure is not an option. From military ground vehicles to fire apparatus and emergency response platforms, we understand that the systems we deliver must perform under pressure, protect the people who depend on them, and support the mission when it matters most,” said Mike Lieto, CEO of SBR TECH.SBR TECH’s vertically integrated campus allows the company to keep critical engineering, manufacturing, testing, and quality processes closely connected. This structure streamlines execution, improves speed and control, and supports the company’s ability to move from rapid prototyping to production volumes in a compressed time frame.“We recently implemented a renewed focus on developing new technologies specifically for the evolving military landscape and other critical industries being reshaped by technology. As defense, emergency response, industrial, and specialty vehicle platforms become more advanced and autonomous, connected, and mission-driven, our job is to solve the real problems customers face in the field — improving reliability, power management, integration, safety, and performance across the systems people depend on,” Lieto said.SBR TECH’s new website www.sbr-tech.com is now live and features the company’s product and service portfolio.About SBR TECHSBR TECH designs, engineers, and manufactures American-made electrical architecture and power systems for military and defense, fire and emergency, industrial, automotive, and specialty vehicle customers. Home to the Nartron and Smart Power Systemsproduct lines, SBR TECH is headquartered on a 200-acre campus in Reed City, Michigan, where decades of engineering, manufacturing, testing, and product development operate under one roof. The company is ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certified, ITAR compliant, and CMMC 2 compliant effective August 2026. Learn more at ww

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