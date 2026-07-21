Enginuity Power Systems Launches E100 Combined Heat and Power System, Expands U.S. Availability

EPS provides the products, inventory, training, and dealer resources to help partners deliver CHP solutions nationwide.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Power Systems (EPS), a U.S.-based developer of combined heat and power (CHP) systems and natural gas generators, today announced the commercial launch of its E100 CHP system and the availability of U.S.-based product inventory ready for installation. The milestones arrive alongside a national distribution partnership with a leading North American heating, ventilation, air conditioning & refrigeration (HVAC/R) wholesale distributor and a set of new resources built to equip EPS's trade channel — dealers, designers, contractors, and technicians — with the products and tools they need to bring CHP to commercial and industrial customers.With the E100 now launched and product on the ground in the United States, EPS can support installations directly from domestic inventory. The E100 joins the E200 in EPS's CHP lineup, giving the trade a scalable product family for commercial and industrial applications.Under the national distribution partnership, EPS's E100 and E200 CHP systems — along with a full line of genuine EPS replacement parts and maintenance kits — are available to commercial and industrial contractors across hundreds of locations in the U.S. and Canada through one of North America’s largest HVAC/R wholesale distribution networks. The addition of CHP gives that network a high-capability solution for customers seeking greater energy efficiency and operational resilience."This is a defining moment for Enginuity Power Systems and for the distributed energy market. Making our E100 and E200 products easily available through a national distribution network means commercial and industrial customers now have a clear path to energy independence and cost savings. We're giving the trade the products — and the tools — to support customers at scale."— Tony Uttley, Chief Executive Officer, Enginuity Power SystemsA Scalable Product Family for Commercial and Industrial PowerThe E100 and E200 CHP systems represent a significant growth sector for the commercial and industrial trade. Each system provides between 600,000 and 1,100,000 BTU of thermal energy while simultaneously generating up to 200 kilowatts of behind-the-meter electrical power. EPS's CHP systems allow facilities to produce their own electricity while generating heat that can exist alongside or instead of traditional boiler systems — delivering measurable reductions in energy spend and a meaningful layer of operational resilience. Because the systems are designed to be daisy-chained together, they can be combined to produce up to 3MW of prime 24/7 power and as much as 16,000,000 BTU of thermal energy.Equipping the TradeEPS is investing in the resources its channel needs to bring CHP to market with confidence.Training and Innovation Center. Located near Dulles airport in Sterling, Virginia, the facility is purpose-built for hands-on product training, giving dealers, sales representatives, and installation contractors direct, live experience with EPS equipment before they take it to market.CHP education for a broad audience. EPS has updated its website [ www.eps-pro.com ] with new resources that explain combined heat and power in plain terms — helping contractors, facility operators, and decision-makers understand how CHP works and where it fits.Dealer Portal (in testing). EPS is currently testing a Dealer Portal, a partner-access-only platform that brings together in one place the information dealers, designers, and technicians need — product specifications, design resources, and technical documentation — to drive partnerships forward.Now Taking OrdersEPS is currently taking orders for the E100 and E200 CHP systems. Commercial and industrial customers, dealers, and their design and contractor partners are receiving product today. For ordering and partnership information, visit [www.eps-pro.com].Expanding the Commercial and Industrial OpportunityFor the HVAC/R trade, CHP is a deliberate, complementary addition to the commercial and industrial product line. Contractors and facility operators are already evaluating solutions for energy efficiency and resilience — EPS's CHP systems give them a proven, high-performance answer, now backed by national distribution, U.S. product availability, and a growing set of trade resources. For EPS, these milestones accelerate national market access at a pivotal moment in the growth of the commercial distributed energy market.About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems is a U.S.-based energy technology company developing combined heat and power systems purpose-built for commercial and industrial applications. EPS's product line — including the E100 and E200 CHP — delivers on-site power generation, thermal efficiency, and grid-independent resilience for customers across commercial, industrial, and government sectors. For more information, visit [www.eps-pro.com].

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