Rhombus and CENTEGIX Partner to Unify Video Security and Emergency Response

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Rhombus partners with CENTEGIX to connect wearable panic alerts with cloud video security, enabling faster, more coordinated emergency response.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security , today announced a partnership with CENTEGIX®, the nation’s most-used wearable panic button provider , to integrate their complementary platforms and deliver a faster, more coordinated emergency response for organizations across education, healthcare, government, and commercial sectors.“When seconds matter most, operators shouldn’t be hunting for the right camera feed. Our integration with CENTEGIX means the moment an alert fires, Rhombus is already showing you exactly what’s happening.”— Garrett Larsson at RhombusThe integration connects CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert™ wearable panic button with the Rhombus cloud platform, enabling security and safety teams to move from alert to action with greater speed and clarity. When a staff member activates their CrisisAlert badge, Rhombus automatically surfaces the relevant camera feeds for that precise floor and room location directly in the Rhombus Console, giving operators immediate visual context without manual searching or switching between systems."Speed and precision save lives. CrisisAlert already pinpoints exactly where help is needed, down to the room. Our partnership with Rhombus brings live video to that same moment, leveraging existing camera investments to give responders the situational awareness to see what is happening and act without hesitation. This is what coordinated safety looks like, and it reflects our mission to protect every person during emergencies from the everyday to the extreme."— Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIXTogether, Rhombus and CENTEGIX address one of the most persistent challenges in safety operations: the gap between knowing an incident has occurred and understanding where it is and what is actually happening. CrisisAlert delivers room-level precision to every alert, while Rhombus delivers the live video context that turns a notification into actionable intelligence.How the Integration Works• Instant camera surfacing — A CrisisAlert badge activation automatically pulls the relevant Rhombus camera feeds for the exact location of the alert, directly within the Rhombus Console.• Room-level location accuracy — CrisisAlert’s precise floor-and-room-level alert data directs Rhombus to the right cameras immediately, eliminating response lag.• Unified incident response — Rhombus Alarm Monitoring can escalate incidents with live video verification, ensuring first responders have a real-time view before they arrive on scene.• Multi-sensory alert coordination — On-site CrisisAlert alerts — including strobes, intercom announcements, and screen takeovers — work in concert with Rhombus’s platform-wide notifications for a synchronized, campus-wide response.• Shared situational awareness — Safety Blueprintdigital incident maps and Rhombus’s camera network give operators and first responders a complete picture of the facility during an emergency.Instant LockdownIn a critical incident, a lockdown that depends on manual steps is a lockdown that begins too late. The Rhombus and CENTEGIX integration eliminates that dependency entirely. The moment a CrisisAlert badge is activated, Rhombus Access Control can automatically execute a lockdown sequence — securing entry points, restricting access across designated zones, and locking down the campus in real time. Security teams and administrators retain full visibility and override control through the Rhombus Console, while CENTEGIX’s multi-sensory on-site alerts simultaneously direct staff and students to follow safety protocols. The result is a coordinated, automated response that compresses the time between threat detection and a secured environment to seconds.The partnership makes Rhombus a part of CENTEGIX’s Platform Partner Program, an ecosystem of 80+ integrated safety and security technologies working together to compress emergency response timelines. CENTEGIX currently protects more than 18,000 locations and 18 million people across 50 states, including four of the ten largest U.S. school districts.For Rhombus customers, the integration is available through the Rhombus Console. For CENTEGIX customers, Rhombus is now available as a certified platform partner. Organizations interested in deploying the integrated solution can visit www.rhombus.com or contact CENTEGIX directly.About RhombusRhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions. Rhombus is backed by Caden Capital, Cota Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make organizations safer and more intelligent with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.About CENTEGIXCENTEGIX is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform — including CrisisAlert wearable panic buttons, Safety Blueprint critical incident mapping, Visitor Management, and Reunification — gives organizations the tools to plan for and respond to any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide. CENTEGIX is backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Gauge Capital.

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