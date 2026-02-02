Rhombus, Leader in Cloud-Native Physical Security, Launches New Global Partner Program

Partner Program Rhombus Suite of Products Rhombus Console Karen Chiang, VP of Channel, Rhombus Rhombus Logo

Rhombus introduces a new global partner program with enhanced incentives, enablement, and growth opportunities for channel partners.

Rhombus has been people-first from day one. Their new Partner Program is a natural evolution that shows true channel commitment, and we're excited to be a part of the journey.” — Mark Tschetter, Director of IT Solutions, Kelley Create

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security , today announced the launch of its new global Partner Program , designed to empower channel partners with enhanced benefits, streamlined enablement, and greater opportunities to drive customer success.“Partners are at the center of everything we do. We have been listening and working tirelessly to design a world-class program.” said Karen Chiang, Vice President of Channel at Rhombus. “This Partner Program reflects our dedication to building a modern, scalable partner ecosystem; one that rewards performance, strengthens collaboration, and equips partners with the resources they need to grow confidently with Rhombus.”Focused on alignment, transparency, and mutual growth, the program reinforces Rhombus' long-standing commitment to supporting partners in a rapidly evolving landscape, and empowering partners in the customer journey, from prospecting and demos to deployment, support, and expansion. With strong incentives, continuous enablement, and direct access to our teams, Rhombus partners are equipped to grow revenue, deepen customer trust, and stand out as trusted advisors.Key Program Enhancements Include:• Tiered Incentives & Rewards: Enhanced incentives and special pricing that scale alongside partner performance.• Robust Sales & Technical Enablement: Updated certifications, on-demand training pathways, and deploy-ready resources to support every stage of the sales and implementation process.• Turnkey Co-Marketing Resources: New toolkits, access to MDF, templates, and campaigns designed to help partners generate demand and accelerate pipeline with ease.• Stronger Support for Partner-Led Growth: Improved visibility, access to comprehensive training, and a frictionless partner experience across the entire journey.Built to align with how partners sell today, the program removes friction across the sales motion, supporting opportunity creation, deal progression, and long-term customer growth. It’s a win-win, and Rhombus partners are taking notice: “At Kelley Create, our strongest partnerships are about more than great technology—they’re about the people behind it and what we accomplish together. From day one, Rhombus has shown up as a true partner: collaborative, responsive, and invested in mutual success.” said Mark Tschetter, Director of IT Solutions, Kelley Create. “The new Partner Program is a natural evolution that reflects real maturity and a deep commitment to the channel. We’re excited to participate and help shape the journey ahead.”The new Partner Program is available to all Rhombus partners beginning today. Existing partners will receive updated tier notifications, access to new benefits, and invitations to upcoming enablement sessions and webinars.About RhombusRhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, AI analytics and software integrations together under a single pane of glass to protect what matters most, with confidence. Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is built to protect and designed to adapt. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.

