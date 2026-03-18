Rhombus Announces Recon, the First Mobile Autonomous Physical Security Solution

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Rhombus introduces a new robotics platform that extends physical security beyond fixed cameras and is fully integrated with the Rhombus cloud platform.

With Rhombus Recon, we aim to give every organization the equivalent of an extra person that is available 24/7 to be an extra set of eyes and ears.” — Brandon Salzberg, CTO at Rhombus

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced Rhombus Recon, an autonomous mobile physical security solution designed to extend physical security beyond the limits of fixed cameras.Rhombus Recon solves the problem of what is happening outside the view of existing cameras. With Rhombus Recon, companies can autonomously or manually dispatch a robot to do a closer investigation or patrol of a particular event. Additional situational awareness is provided by the broader Rhombus platform of AI Cameras, Sensors, Access Control, and Alarm Monitoring which together, is the first solution of its kind.Harnessing the power of advanced AI, Recon takes patrolling and investigations to new levels by allowing customers to take specific actions based on what it sees. For example, Recon can be dispatched to check how well stocked the shelves of a store are, or read the gauges on a machine, or even if there is a potential intruder coming in the back door. When paired with Rhombus Insights , Recon can provide operational data across all aspects of an organization.“With Rhombus Recon, we aim to give every organization the equivalent of an extra person that is available 24/7 to be an extra set of eyes and ears.” says Brandon Salzberg, CTO at Rhombus. “Leveraging AI and LLM’s, these robots can complete complex assignments, and we view them becoming an essential part of the operations of most companies.”Examples of how Rhombus Recon can support operations include:Proactive incident responseIf a Rhombus camera detects a potential intruder, the system can dispatch a robot to investigate the area. The robot can approach the scene, stream live video to operators through the Rhombus Console , and trigger automated deterrents or escalation workflows through Rhombus Alarm Monitoring.Automated inspectionsFacilities teams can program a robot to follow scheduled routes through warehouses, manufacturing environments, or campuses. During patrols, the system can collect video evidence, perform safety checks, and generate alerts when anomalies are detected.Mobile gap coverageLarge outdoor environments such as construction sites, logistics yards, and storage facilities often contain areas where installing fixed cameras is difficult or cost-prohibitive. Recon enables mobile patrols that continuously monitor these areas and stream footage back to the Rhombus platform, transforming previously unmonitored spaces into actively monitored security zones.How Rhombus Recon Extends Physical Security• Mobile situational awareness – Uses data from Rhombus managed cameras, sensors, and access control systems to understand and navigate environments.• AI-powered analysis – Applies advanced AI to detect threats, safety risks, or operational anomalies.• Autonomous or on-demand dispatch – Robots can be triggered automatically by events or deployed manually by operators.• Fleet management – Security teams can monitor and control multiple robots across locations through the Rhombus Console.• Integrated response workflows – Recon connects with Rhombus Alarm Monitoring to enable escalation, live verification, and coordinated response.The platform is designed to work with robotics manufacturers including Boston Dynamics, Unitree, and others allowing organizations to deploy autonomous security across a range of robotic form factors.As organizations face increasing security demands and ongoing labor shortages, autonomous solutions like Rhombus Recon can help augment security teams by performing patrols, inspections, and investigations across large or complex environments.AvailabilityRhombus will demonstrate an early version of Rhombus Recon at ISC West in Las Vegas from March 23–27 (booth #L18). Organizations interested in learning more about autonomous mobile security or joining the early access program can visit www.rhombus.com About RhombusRhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions. Rhombus is backed by Caden Capital, Cota Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make organizations safer and more intelligent with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.

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