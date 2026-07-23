Thrive IV Hydration Launches Rebuilt Website By Nozak Consulting

Home page mockup for Thrive IV Hydration's new website.

A broken booking funnel forced clients to re-select location and service at checkout. Nozak Consulting's CRO rebuild eliminated the drop-off points entirely.

Fixing the friction between wanting to book and actually booking is often the highest-value work we do.” — William Nozak

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive IV Hydration , an IV hydration and wellness multi-location clinic serving the Tulsa metro, has launched a completely rebuilt website developed in partnership with Nozak Consulting . The new site reorganizes how clients find and book care, replacing a multi-step scheduling process with a direct path from any page to the exact service or location a visitor is looking for.The old booking path asked clients to make the same decision twice.On the previous site, every scheduling button led to the same generic entry point in Thrive's Vagaro booking platform. A visitor reading about an IV service in South Tulsa still had to choose a location from scratch, then locate their service inside a long menu — restarting a decision they had already made. Each of those steps was an opportunity to abandon the booking entirely.The rebuilt site routes visitors directly. A client on a specific service page lands on that service in the booking system. A client on a location page lands on that location. What previously took several clicks and repeated selections now takes one.Underneath the booking improvements sat a broader technical problem. Thrive's Wix site surfaced only ten pages through its main navigation, with additional service pages orphaned entirely — unlinked, undiscoverable, and effectively invisible to search engines. Nozak Consulting rebuilt the site in WordPress from the ground up, implementing a new URL structure, schema markup, and a corrected site hierarchy alongside original keyword research.The rebuild expanded Thrive's site to more than 40 pages. Individual drip blends and IM injections each received dedicated pages targeting the specific searches clients actually run, and a new set of audience-focused pages organizes Thrive's offerings around who is looking for care — athletes and high performers, expectant and new mothers, travelers and busy professionals, and others. Rather than asking visitors to translate their own situation into a product name, the structure meets them where their search began."Thrive had done the hard part already — four years of building a clinical reputation with registered nurses and real medical oversight behind every service," said William Nozak, founder of Nozak Consulting. "What they didn't have was a website that reflected any of it or a booking path that respected the client's time. Fixing the friction between wanting to book and actually booking is often the highest-value work we do."Thrive IV Hydration operates two Tulsa locations, in Midtown and South Tulsa, and offers mobile service throughout the Tulsa metro seven days a week. The rebuilt site is live now at thriveivmobile.com.About Nozak ConsultingFounded in 2015 by William Nozak, Nozak Consulting is a digital marketing and SEO consulting firm serving clients across North America. The firm partners with businesses of every size and industry to grow revenue through search engine optimization, web development, content strategy, and digital marketing. Learn more at nozakconsulting.com.About Thrive IV HydrationThrive IV Hydration is an IV hydration and wellness clinic serving the Tulsa metro from two locations, in Midtown and South Tulsa, with mobile service available throughout the area. All services are administered by licensed Registered Nurses under the medical direction of Dr. Jawad Trad, a triple board-certified cardiologist. A portion of every hydration supports Cura For The World, which provides medical care and clean water access to communities in need. Learn more at thriveivmobile.com.

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