Nozak Consulting Partners With Forged Technical Consulting to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

Our job is to make sure that when someone goes looking for this caliber of technical contractor, FTCI is the name they find.” — William Nozak

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nozak Consulting , a digital marketing and SEO firm that has guided more than 500 client engagements across North America, today announced a new partnership with Forged Technical Consulting Inc. (FTCI), a commercial electrical, civil, and telecom construction company. The collaboration centers on a fully rebuilt website and a long-term organic growth strategy designed to match FTCI's technical reputation with the online visibility to support its expansion.FTCI came to Nozak Consulting with a five-page template Squarespace site that carried little technical SEO value and gave only a narrow view of what the company actually does in the field. For a contractor whose crews handle everything from EV charging infrastructure to live data center power migrations, that was a significant gap between capability and presentation.The new site closes it.Nozak Consulting designed and built a new WordPress site with full technical SEO implementation, expanding FTCI's footprint from five pages to eighteen at launch. The rebuild organizes FTCI's work around its five core service areas and the industries it serves, giving prospective clients and search engines a far clearer picture of the company's in-house range. The team also mapped an additional 48 pages slated for future phases and developed a blog strategy built to establish FTCI's authority in its space over time.That last piece matters more than it used to. As both traditional search and AI-driven answer engines increasingly reward depth and subject-matter authority, a thin website leaves even an experienced contractor invisible to the customers searching for exactly what it offers. The phased content plan is designed to build that authority deliberately, so the right buyers find FTCI as its reach grows."FTCI is exactly the kind of company we love to work with," said William Nozak, founder of Nozak Consulting. "Their founders bring decades of hands-on experience and a deep bench of industry relationships. Our job is to make sure that when someone goes looking for this caliber of technical contractor, FTCI is the name they find — and we believe the foundation we've built positions them to grow substantially in the years ahead."The partnership reflects a focus Nozak Consulting has leaned into for years: pairing its marketing expertise with strong emerging brands and positioning them for sustainable organic growth. The firm has worked with organizations ranging from multinational franchises to multigenerational family businesses, and it brings that same strategic approach to companies entering a period of rapid expansion.Build a Strategy That Grows With Your BusinessWhether you're an established brand or an emerging company ready for your next phase, the right SEO and digital strategy can change what's possible. Find out what a focused strategy could do for your visibility by starting a conversation with the Nozak Consulting team.About Nozak ConsultingFounded in 2015 by William Nozak, Nozak Consulting is a digital marketing and SEO consulting firm serving clients across North America. The firm partners with businesses of every size and industry to grow revenue through search engine optimization, web development, content strategy, and digital marketing.About Forged Technical ConsultingForged Technical Consulting Inc. (FTCI) is a commercial electrical, civil, and telecom construction company serving wireless carriers, electric utilities, commercial and municipal clients, and data centers. With in-house crews spanning civil, electrical, RF, small cell, and tower disciplines, FTCI delivers complex technical builds from initial assessment through final closeout.

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