R.K. Black Named 2026 Family Owned Business of the Year by the Tulsa Regional Chamber

Cynthia and Chris Black, RK Black

Multi-generational technology provider recognized among northeast Oklahoma's outstanding small businesses.

For generations, our success has been built on strong relationships, hard work, and a commitment to doing what is right.” — Chris Black, Chairman of R.K. Black.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.K. Black, Inc. has been named Family Owned Business of the Year in the Tulsa Regional Chamber's 2026 Tulsa Small Business Awards. The honor recognizes a multi-generation- business operating for at least 15 years that has demonstrated potential for long-term growth alongside meaningful support for its associates and community.Award recipients are nominated by their peers, complete an application detailing their innovation and their response to adversity, and are then evaluated by an independent panel of outside judges. That process is what makes the recognition meaningful to the family behind the name."We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Tulsa Regional Chamber as the Small Family-Owned Business of the Year," said Chris Black, Chairman of R.K. Black."This award reflects the dedication of the entire RK Black team… for generations, our success has been built on strong relationships, hard work, and a commitment to doing what is right. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and proud to continue growing while remaining true to the family values that have guided RK Black from the beginning."Recognition Rooted in Longevity and CommunityThe Tulsa Small Business Awards celebrate the innovation, resilience and impact of small businesses across northeast Oklahoma. The Chamber has long held that small businesses are integral to the region's prosperity, and the awards program exists to honor leaders whose contributions extend past their own balance sheets and into the broader business community.R.K. Black joins a slate of 2026 honorees that includes David Chen of Chick-fil-A as Small Business Person of the Year, Kelsey Philo with Inspyral as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Mitchell Hentkowski with Metal Panels, Inc. as Manufacturer of the Year, and John Gaberino with Topeka Coffee for Entrepreneurial Success.A Ceremony in SeptemberWinners will be formally recognized at the Tulsa Small Business Awards on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Arvest Convention Center's Legacy Hall, 100 Civic Center in downtown Tulsa. The evening includes networking, cocktails and dinner, with cocktail attire encouraged and free on-site parking available for attendees.Registration is required and seating is limited. Non-member tickets are $150, and ticket sales close August 31. Questions about the event can be directed to the Chamber at TRCevents@tulsachamber.com.About R.K. Black, Inc.R.K. Black is a family-owned technology provider with more than 70 years of service to businesses across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Its offerings span managed IT, managed cybersecurity, copiers and printers, production print and wide format devices, managed print, document management, managed VoIP, promotional products and commercial shredding — a complete technology lineup delivered by local teams rather than distant call centers.The company operates on a simple premise: Help People, Make Money & Have Fun!

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